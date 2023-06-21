Philadelphia Eagles training camp 2023: Key dates, venue and ticket pricing

Super Bowl LVII finalists Philadelphia Eagles have announced their 2023 training camp schedule. Jalen Hurts' franchise hopes to go one further in 2023 as they look to win their first Super Bowl since the Nick Files days.

It starts with the preseason training camp, where major roster decisions will be made to put the Eagles in the best position to succeed. In this article, we examine the key dates, venue, ticket pricing, and everything you need to know about the Eagles' upcoming training camp.

Philadelphia Eagles training camp 2023 Key Dates

The Eagles are yet to release an official schedule, but here's what we do know about their training camp schedule this year:

Eagles players will report to training camp and have their first practice during the last week of July – the first week of August.

The first preseason game will take place during the second week of August.

The first training camp roster cuts (90 to 85) will take place shortly after the first preseason game.

The Eagles' joint practice with the Cleveland Browns will take place around August 16-17.

The Eagles' second preseason game will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 (approximately).

Shortly after their second preseason game, the Eagles' roster will be cut from 85 to 80.

The Eagles' third preseason game is expected to take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

September 7, 2023: the regular season will begin.

Philadelphia Eagles training camp 2023: Pricing details and best deals

Fans can purchase general admission tickets for $10 via Ticketmaster.com. There will also be an option to buy a $35 VIP ticket that will provide fans a memorable on-field experience before the start of practice.

All ticket proceeds for the public course will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation, and its aim to fund innovative autism research and care programs.

Philadelphia Eagles Practice Location

Eagles 2023 practices will again be held at the NovaCare Complex in 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles Joint Practices in 2023

During the NFL combine, it was confirmed by Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski that his team will hold joint NFL training camp practices with the Philadelphia Eagles for the second straight year.

The Browns are the only confirmed joint practice with the Eagles, but it's still early. We all know how much Nick Sirianni values joint training camp practices, so don't be surprised to see additional teams added to the list of collaborative practices with the Eagles this year.

