A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Tom Brady's Instagram photo with Micah Parsons.

It's an odd pair, considering players like Parsons chase quarterbacks like Brady on a football field.

Micah Parsons spent time with Tom Brady at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's white party. (Image credit: Tom Brady on Instagram)

These two NFL players in one frame while both wearing white had Redditors on the Dallas Cowboys official subreddit commenting.

Tom Brady and Micah Parsons were guests at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July party, wherein everyone had to dress in white. The party occurred at Rubin's $50 million beachside mansion in Bridgehampton, Long Island, New York.

Brady and Parsons weren't the only A-list celebrities at the party. In fact, the attendees are the who's who in the sports, entertainment, and music industries.

As shown in Brady's Instagram photos, former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden was also in attendance. Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were among the 350 guests. Brady also had a picture with Quavo of the hip-hop duo Migos.

Michael Rubin @michaelrubin A literal movie - white party 2023 recap A literal movie - white party 2023 recap https://t.co/1D3vlpCNBq

Other celebrities at the gathering were Beyonce, Kevin Hart, James Corden, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Bieber.

Usher, Meek Mill, and Ne-Yo are just two of the musicians who performed during the star-studded affair.

Leonardo DiCaprio was also spotted at the party. Brady was with DiCaprio during businessman Bert Hedaya's birthday celebration in Sardinia, Italy. They were also present in the $12 million wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.

Aside from Micah Parsons, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were also invited to Rubin's party.

Meanwhile, other NBA players present include Kyle Kuzma, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, and Tyrese Maxey, among others.

Forbes estimates Michael Rubin's net worth at $11.4 billion. Aside from Fanatics, the world's leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, he was also part-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. He sold his stakes on both squads to Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment in 2022.

Tom Brady and Micah Parsons head-to-head matchup

While they could party together during the celebration of the United States' independence, Brady and Parsons faced each other in three NFL games.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the best of Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL season kick-off game. Brady threw four touchdowns, while Parsons had seven total tackles.

Their teams met in their season opener a year later with the same result. Parsons' two sacks were not enough to bring the Cowboys on top, especially after losing Dak Prescott to a thumb injury.

Finally, the Cowboys avenged those losses with a victory over the Buccaneers in the 2022 Wild Card Round. Micah Parsons had one sack in what eventually became Tom Brady's final NFL game.

