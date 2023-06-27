Dallas Cowboys defensive end/linebacker Micah Parsons is coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons, yet he still wants more and is aiming to improve. Parsons has spent this offseason bulking up to add more muscle to his frame.

This is due to his increased snap count at defensive end instead of linebacker. As teams are on a break with training camp a few weeks away, Parsons is no doubt working on his game both physically and mentally.

Given his incredible talent, Parsons was asked about getting the extra attention on the field next season as teams develop a game plan to stop him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Parsons told Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“That’s cool. Come. We want them to come. If you go to a safari, you see buses, they all pull up on lions. And they don’t flinch. Why? Because they are king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit. You’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys LB/DE Micah Parsons on evolving and getting a lot of attention on the field: “That’s cool. Come. We want them to come. If you go to a safari, you see buses, they all pull up on lions. And they don’t flinch. Why? Because they are king. They’re not going to flinch. Please… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Cowboys LB/DE Micah Parsons on evolving and getting a lot of attention on the field: “That’s cool. Come. We want them to come. If you go to a safari, you see buses, they all pull up on lions. And they don’t flinch. Why? Because they are king. They’re not going to flinch. Please… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BmFs6cl5Wd

So, there is no doubt that Parsons is going to be the center of attention on Dallas' defense next season, but it is something he is looking forward to judging by his comments.

Micah Parsons the leader of Dan Quinn's Dallas defense

Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys have long been an offense-first football team, but since Dan Quinn took over and with the addition of Micah Parsons, that dynamic has shifted.

Under Mike Nolan, the Cowboys defense was historicaly bad, but they are not now, and Parsons, along with his teammates and Quinn are a big reason why.

Since entering the league in 2021, Parsons has led Dallas in quarterback hits, tackles for loss, forced fumbles and sacks as he also has back-to-back All-Pro selections.

Leighton Vander Esch might be the quarterback of the defense, but Micah Parsons is the leader of it. Such has been his ability to take over games, opposing offenses are game-planning around stopping Parsons, which allows others to get their sacks.

Parsons already seems like a superb player, but if he says he wants more and wants to evolve, then that doesn't bode well for the rest of the NFL.

Poll : 0 votes