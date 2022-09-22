"Micah Parsons is the second coming of Lawrence Taylor" - Stephen A. Smith comes up with the ultimate hot take

Micah Parsons has already elevated himself to be among the best pass rushers in the entire NFL, despite only being in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys. He has received a lot of praise from many around the NFL, including players and analysts, for his elite ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Stephen A. Smith recently gave this scorching hot take on an episode of First Take in relation to the young superstar:

"Micah Parsons is the second coming of Lawrence Taylor. I'm gonna say that. I just said it, and I didn't stutter."

Comparing Parsons to Taylor is probably the highest form of praise anyone can give a pass rusher. Lawrence Taylor is widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in NFL history. He is one of only two defensive players, along with Alan Page, ever to be named NFL MVP. He is also one of only three players, along with JJ Watt and Aaron Donald, to win three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Micah Parsons' incredible rookie season with the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He immediately emerged as one of the best rookies in his draft class and one of the most dominant defensive players in the entire NFL.

Parsons started all 16 games for the Cowboys during the 2021-22 NFL season, recording 13 sacks and forcing three fumbles. He also chipped in with 84 total tackles, including 20 for a loss, and tallied three defended passes. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year for his impressive campaign, while also being selected as a first-team All-Pro and making an appearance in the Pro Bowl.

In his very first season, Parsons finished in second place in the Defensive Player of the Year award rankings. He trailed only TJ Watt, who tied the NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks. Parsons shined brightly during his rookie year and is already off to a fast start for the 2022-23 NFL season, leading the league with four sacks through two games so far.

A lot will be demanded of the second-year prospect as quarterback Dak Prescott is set to miss a few more games due to injury. With backup Cooper Rush temporarily leading the charge on offense, Dallas will have to compensate with a stellar performance on defense, which includes Parsons.

