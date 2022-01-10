JJ Watt had a hilarious response to brother T.J. Watt setting NFL sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt entered Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season with 21.5 sacks. He trailed the NFL's single-season record by just one sack, behind Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

In the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, Watt sacked Tyler Huntley to tie the all-time record. His brother, JJ Watt, was ready to congratulate him on social media.

JJ Watt didn't take long to jump on Twitter to congratulate his brother, T.J., on matching the single-season sack record. It wasn't an ordinary congratulations, as it came with a twist.

JJ Watt @JJWatt



Life comes at ya fast



Got the All-Time NFL Sack Record on one play, got kneed in the nuts on the next play.Life comes at ya fast @_TJWatt Got the All-Time NFL Sack Record on one play, got kneed in the nuts on the next play.Life comes at ya fast @_TJWatt 😂😂

His statement was completely accurate.

In a hilarious turn of events pointed out by JJ Watt, Tyler Huntley appears to have gotten his revenge on T.J. Watt on the very next play after he sacked him to tie the record.

JJ knows the struggles of being a pass rusher in the NFL, as he has been one of the most successful at it for his entire career.

T.J. Watt and JJ Watt have been terrors for opposing NFL teams

T.J. Watt is now in the NFL record books beside Michael Strahan

At the conclusion of the 2021 NFL regular season, T.J. Watt officially registered 22.5 sacks. He has amazingly increased his sack totals every year that he has been in the NFL.

In five seasons, he has recorded 7, 13, 14.5, 15, and 22.5 sacks consecutively. He has totaled 72 sacks, averaging 14.4 sacks per year.

T.J. Watt is now the co-owner of the NFL's single-season sack record along with New York Giants great Michael Strahan.

JJ Watt also had an impressive start to his career. in his first five seasons, he recorded 5.5, 20.5, 10.5, 20.5 and 17.5 sacks consecutively. He recorded 74.5 sacks, averaging 14.9 per year.

A couple of years later, he also had a season with 16 sacks.

While T.J. has had the best individual season of sacks between the two brothers, JJ had more total sacks combined across his first five years. The totals are close, but JJ has the edge.

Nevertheless, both of the Watt brothers started their careers as two of the best pass rushers in NFL history.

The biggest issue for JJ Watt for the rest of his career is and has always been his health. He didn't miss any games across his first five years.

Unfortunately, he struggled with many injuries after that impressive stretch. Across the last six years of his career, he has only averaged over nine games per season.

T.J. Watt has not had much trouble with injuries in the first five years of his career. He has missed only four total games so far.

There's no telling just how many sacks JJ Watt could have accumulated if it weren't for all of the injuries. T.J. will look to write a different narrative for himself moving forward.

Also Read Article Continues below

For now, he is off to an excellent start.

Edited by LeRon Haire