How many Watt brothers are in the NFL?

Brothers J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt were all big standouts for the University of Wisconsin before making it to the NFL.

J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt are amongst the top 25 defensive players in the NFL. The three Watt brothers are all on NFL rosters in the 2020 NFL Season.

Let's take a look at the three Watt brothers and see how they have played in the NFL.

Derek Watt (FB, Los Angeles Chargers)

The Los Angeles Chargers would select Derek Watt out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with their 198th pick in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Watt would spend four years with the Los Angeles Chargers he would start only 13 games for the Chargers in his four years.

Derek Watt has played the least amount of games out of the three brothers. In the 13 games he would play he would rush 19 times for 49 yards and one touchdown. He would also record 10 receptions for 152 yards for the Los Angeles Chargers. Derek Watt would sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL Season but has not played in a game.

T.J. Watt (LB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Advertisement

T.J. Watt is the youngest of the three Watt brothers. The Pittsburgh Steelers would draft outside linebacker T.J. Watt with their 30th pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. T.J. Watt has played all five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been a big contributor to their success on defense.

TJ Watt in my opinion is the defensive player of the year. pic.twitter.com/i5esbI74QX — RJ Belliveau (@Belliveau1996) December 22, 2020

In the five years that T.J. Watt has been in the NFL he has not missed a start. In those 61 starts, Watt has recorded 227 total tackles. T.J. Watt has recorded 47.5 sacks, 110 hits on the quarterback and 4 interceptions.

J.J. Watt (DE, Houston Texans)

J.J. Watt was the first of the three Watt brothers to enter the NFL after having a huge year for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. J.J. Watt was also the highest picked in the NFL Draft out of the three brothers. The Houston Texans would select J.J. Watt with their 11th pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Watt is entered his 10th NFL season in the 2020 NFL Season. He has made a huge impact not only on the Houston Texans but the city of Houston. J.J. Watt has recorded 525 total tackles, 101 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 touchdowns. Watt is putting together a Hall-of-Fame career in Houston.