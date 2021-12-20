Who is Tyler Huntley? Ravens QB takes NFL world by storm in Lamar Jackson's absence

Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens were painfully close to defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Huntley dominated the last two Ravens drives in the fourth quarter after the team went down by double digits.

Huntley twice drove the Ravens down and hit pay dirt, the second bringing the home side to within a point of a tie. Just like last week, Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh decided to go for two to go ahead, but the pass to Mark Andrews could not be completed.

PFF @PFF Tyler Huntley gave it his all 👏👏 Tyler Huntley gave it his all 👏👏 https://t.co/ddsiQLzdZ6

Despite the loss, Huntley proved he can be a starting quarterback in the league. The 23-year-old completed 28 of his 40 passes for 215 yards and two passing touchdowns while rushing for 73 yards and two touchdowns in an incredible performance.

Tyler Huntley NFL stats

Huntley has played the last two games for the Ravens as Lamar Jackson has been out with an ankle injury. Against the Browns, Huntley nearly brought the team back from the brink, but they ultimately lost 24-22.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter In his second career start, Tyler Huntley became the first player in Ravens history with 2 pass TD and 2 rush TD in a game.



Even Lamar Jackson hasn't done that yet 🤯 In his second career start, Tyler Huntley became the first player in Ravens history with 2 pass TD and 2 rush TD in a game.Even Lamar Jackson hasn't done that yet 🤯 https://t.co/eqjdX6cFnr

Huntley threw for 270 yards and a touchdown in the loss and backed it up with his great day against the Packers. In his short career, Huntley has thrown for 758 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He has also run for 191 yards and two touchdowns in his seven games.

His performance against the Packers will no doubt have several other teams around the league sit up and take notice. There are plenty of teams who are in need of a quarterback, so Huntley could garner some interest after his superb outing on Sunday.

Where did Tyler Huntley go to college?

Huntley went to college at Utah where he played for all four years. In his 35-game college career, Huntley threw for 7,351 passing yards along with 46 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Huntley is your typical dual threat quarterback. He rushed for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns in his college career. The Ravens then picked him up following the 2020 NFL Draft after no teams called his name.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd NFL gives people great opportunities. Tyler Huntley has certainly taken advantage of it. NFL gives people great opportunities. Tyler Huntley has certainly taken advantage of it.

Sarah Ellison @sgellison Just a reminder that Tyler Huntley went UNDRAFTED. NFL scouts should be kicking themselves for letting the Ravens get him behind Lamar Jackson. Just a reminder that Tyler Huntley went UNDRAFTED. NFL scouts should be kicking themselves for letting the Ravens get him behind Lamar Jackson.

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell Tyler Huntley turns Mark Andrews into Travis Kelce Tyler Huntley turns Mark Andrews into Travis Kelce

If he keeps producing performances as he has this season, Huntley will not be a backup for long. While he's not the best passer in football, he did make several throws on Sunday, especially to tight end Mark Andrews, which suggests he has a bright future in the league.

After Sunday's game, the NFL is now fully aware of the kind of talent Tyler Huntley possesses.

