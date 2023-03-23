Gabby Wilson and Sierra Brooks announce return to University of Michigan for year 5 after graduation to continue gymnastics career

Gymnasts Gabby Wilson and Sierra Brooks have announced that they will be returning for year five after graduation to continue their academic and gymnastics careers at the University of Michigan.

Gabby Wilson and Sierra Brooks are two gymnasts with huge potential who have been delivering consistent performances. Their contributions in competitions have been extremely important to the University of Michigan gymnastics team.

In a recent tweet on her Twitter account, Gabby Wilson stated that she will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan even after graduation. Gabby wrote,

"So excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan after graduation! #goblue"

Gabb5y @_gabb5y_ So excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan after graduation! #goblue So excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan after graduation! #goblue https://t.co/o0GMjSvI9I

Soon after Gabby announced her return, Sierra Brooks tweeted that she will also return to the University of Michigan to pursue a Masters in Business Analytics and to continue her gymnastics career. Sierra wrote,

"You guessed it, I couldn’t leave just yet. I’m excited to announce that I will be returning to Michigan after graduation to pursue a Master’s in Business Analytics and to continue my gymnastics career with @umichwgym ! Crisler, I’ll see you again for the 2024 Season! #GoBlue"

Sierra Brooks @sierrabbrooks_



Crisler, I’ll see you again for the 2024 Season! You guessed it, I couldn’t leave just yet. I’m excited to announce that I will be returning to Michigan after graduation to pursue a Master’s in Business Analytics and to continue my gymnastics career with @umichwgym!Crisler, I’ll see you again for the 2024 Season! #GoBlue You guessed it, I couldn’t leave just yet. I’m excited to announce that I will be returning to Michigan after graduation to pursue a Master’s in Business Analytics and to continue my gymnastics career with @umichwgym! Crisler, I’ll see you again for the 2024 Season! #GoBlue〽️ https://t.co/PNGZRO2kmX

Before they started representing the University of Michigan together, Gabby Wilson and Sierra Brooks competed in the 2019 Nastia Liukin Cup. At the 2019 Nastia Liukin Cup, Gabby finished in sixth place with a score of 38.625, while Sierra finished in fourth place with a score of 38.725.

Fans and followers react to Gabby Wilson and Sierra Brooks announcement

Several fans and followers reacted to the news of Gabby Wilson and Sierra Brooks returning to the University of Michigan for a fifth year. The reactions attached below were posted under Sierra's tweet:

"So happy you and Gabby are both coming back. Hurray!"

"This news has made my day!!! Thank you, Sierra!"

"yess , excited for another year of your gymnastics"

"Such fantastic news! Thank you, Sierra!"

"LETS GOOOOO best news ever"

"Wonderful! We are so excited to have you back! #GoBlue"

"Christmas in March! #GoBlue"

The reactions attached below were posted under Gabby's tweet:

"I can't love this enough! I was so bummed with the team going to the Denver regionals and thinking that would mean I'd never see you compete in person again, and I now I get another year of it. (With the bonus of Big Tens and Regionals in driving distance!)"

"SO PUMPED! Your floor choreo next year will have really big shoes to fill after this year’s routine!"

"So wonderful to hear! Thank you, Gabby!"

"That’s wonderful!!!"

"YES!!! Thank you, Gabby!!!"

"i've been waiting for this !!"

"Terrific - Michigan Proud"

Gabby has had a fantastic start to 2023 so far. She has registered three of her best scores since the beginning of the year. Gabby earned a score of 9.950 in the uneven bars event while competing against Oklahoma.

Wilson scored 9.975 in the balance beam event and 39.800 in the all-around event, with both the scores coming while competing against Oklahoma in 2023. Her best score in the vault event was a perfect 10.000, which she scored in the 2022 NCAA Regional Finals. The above scores were mentioned on the University of Michigan Athletics website.

Michigan Women’s Gymnastics @UMichWGym



#GoBlue How stoked we are that this dynamic duo is coming back for one more year! How stoked we are that this dynamic duo is coming back for one more year! #GoBlue https://t.co/RnqlEkpGGo

Sierra's career best in the vault event is 10.0, which she scored at the 2023 Rutgers Gymnastics Quad Meet. Her best score in uneven bars, 9.975 was also scored this year when she competed against Oklahoma. In the 2021 NCAA Finals, Brooks scored 9.9625 in the balance beam event.

In the floor exercise event, Sierra scored her career-best score of 9.975 in 2022. Once again in the 2021 NCAA finals, she scored her career-best in the all-around event. Sierra scored 39.7750. The above scores were posted on the University of Michigan Athletics website.

The above scores indicate the talent both gymnasts possess. Hence, Sierra Brooks and Gabby Wilson's return will be crucial to the success of the University of Michigan Gymnastics Team.

Poll : 0 votes