"Happy Birthday to my soulmate”: Simone Biles pens a special note on husband Jonathan Owens' 28th birthday

Gymnast and newlywed Simone Biles has expressed her love for her husband Jonathan Owens in her latest social media update. On July 22, the couple celebrated the NFL player’s 28th birthday at an extravagant party. After having a blast at the celebrations, the gymnast shared an adorable picture of her with the birthday boy.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles threw a glamorous birthday party for Jonathan Owens in Texans. Apparently, the couple was seen enjoying at a restaurant with dancers and waiters holding birthday banners for the NFL player and singing him the birthday song. Nevertheless, the gymnast kept on sharing the celebratory moments on social media, giving a glimpse of Owen’s gleeful smile to his fans.

Moreover, summing up her love for her husband, Biles shared their adorable picture from the party and added a special note for Owens. It read,

“7/22 Happy birthday to my soulmate 🤍🎂 I can’t wait to see what this year has to offer you, you deserve it all & more! cheers to you husband!” Simone wrote.

Expressing her love for the NFL player, she wished the best for him ahead of the NFL season starting in September. Nevertheless, Owens also replied to his wife’s warm wishes in the comments section. He wrote,

“My wife!! ❤️ I love you so much baby🤞🏽 thank you for being the amazing person you are, always pushing me to be the best version of myself. My best friend for life 😌”

Moreover, in the picture, the couple was seen twinning in lilac-colored outfits. While the NFL player donned a plain t-shirt, the gymnast chose an off-shoulder dress.

Relationship timeline of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

Couple Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens bumped into each other on social media during the 2020 COVID lockdown. The gymnast made the first move in May, texting the NFL player on the dating app Raya. As they both lived in Houston, they began texting and meeting each other quite often. The couple finally made their relationship official in August, posting a cute picture of them on Instagram.

After dating for two years, Owens knelt to Biles and popped her the marriage proposal ring on Valentine’s Day in 2022. The news had spread like wildfire and the couple had become everyone’s favorite. After getting engaged, the gymnast remained tight-lipped on her wedding date for a year. Finally, on May 6, 2023, the couple got married in a beautiful set up in Cabo, Mexico.

Post their wedding, the athletic couple has returned to their respective sports. While Owens has joined his new team, Green Bay Packers, Biles is currently preparing for her gymnastics comeback in August.