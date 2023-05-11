Jonathan Owens salary: How much is Texans safety earning in 2023?

Jonathan Owens finally found his footing in the NFL during the 2022 season. The safety went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. However, he was waived by the Cardinals due to injury.

The Houston Texans signed Owens to their practice squad in September 2019 and he was promoted to the active squad in November. However, the safety could only appear in 14 games for the Texans over three seasons, starting only two.

It was an unimaginable turn of events for the Missouri Western alum in the 2022 NFL season when he played and started all of the Texans' 17 games. With his profile and exploits as a player, it's evident that he ranks among the low-end earners in the league. But how much does the safety make annually?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nicole's View 🇺🇲 @BLKLiberation84



I LOVE it.



Black love and unity always win.🥰 A brief timeline cleanse. Enjoy these beautiful pictures of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens dreamy destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico over the weekend.I LOVE it.Black love and unity always win.🥰 A brief timeline cleanse. Enjoy these beautiful pictures of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens dreamy destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico over the weekend. 😍I LOVE it. Black love and unity always win.🥰❤ https://t.co/WDwNQqtt4p

Following his waiver by the Texans in August 2021, he was subsequently re-signed to the team's practice squad. He was later elevated to the active roster in December. He signed a two-year deal worth $1.175 million that kept him on the team till the end of the 2022 season.

The extension deal included a $10,000 signing bonus with an average annual salary standing at $587,500. The Texans' safety earned a base salary of $259,998 in the 2021 season. His earnings increased massively last season as he walked home with a base salary of $895,000.

Based on the NFL's collective bargain program, which rewards players according to their playing time and salary levels, a total of $336 million was distributed to players for their performance during last season. Among the Texans team, Owens received the highest performance-based payout of $635,374.

Should the Texans re-sign Jonathan Owens?

The Houston Texans have re-signed him many times in his four seasons with the franchise. However, re-signing the safety on this occasion might not be as easy as the previous times. He's become an important player in the squad with an immense contribution.

He was promoted to a full-time starting role in 2022, and he finished second on the team in tackles, with rookie safety Jalen Pitre leading the team in that category. As a safety duo, Owens and Pitre played a crucial role in leading the Texans' defense.

With high expectations for the Texans' defense under their new coach DeMeco Ryans, retaining Owens during the offseason is likely to be crucial for the team. His presence and experience as a starting safety will be valuable in helping the team build their defense.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes