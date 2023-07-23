In Photos: Simone Biles celebrates Jonathan Owens' birthday with grand surprise 

Simone Biles wanted to make her husband, Jonathan Owens, feel special on his birthday. Hence, the star Olympian threw an exciting party for the NFL athlete.

The seven-time Gold medalist decided to throw a grand party for Owens. She shared videos on her official Instagram account. In the videos, Jonathan was seen enjoying the music while there were people around him who held banners with birthday wishes written on them. She wrote:

"Happy birthday, baby. I love you so much."

In another video, along with celebrating the Packers player's birthday, she and her husband also celebrated their three-year anniversary. Simone wrote:

"Happy anniversary. 3 years down."

Simone Biles threw an incredible party for her husband, Jonathan Owens (Image Credit: Simone Biles' Instagram Story [@simonebiles]).

During the offseason, the couple has been making the most of their time together, with exciting milestones on the horizon. Recently, they tied the knot, celebrating their love and commitment in a joyous ceremony.

Additionally, they have been eagerly awaiting the completion of their dream home, a project that holds a special place in their hearts. As they embark on this new chapter in their lives, their future is filled with hope and excitement for the wonderful memories they will create in their beautiful home.

Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastic competition

Apart from enjoying marital bliss, Biles will return to gymnastics competition at the U.S. Classic on August 5. It would be the first meeting since the Tokyo Olympics.

As of now, Biles has remained tight-lipped about her plans for a potential 2024 Olympic bid. She has not disclosed any details about returning to training or her future in competitive gymnastics. The gymnastics world eagerly awaits any updates from the talented athlete, and fans will undoubtedly support her in whatever decision she makes for her career.

This time, Biles revealed that her aim is to prioritize her mental health as she answered a fan's question in an Instagram Q&A session. She said that she has been attending therapy sessions once a week for at least two hours.

Gymnastics Now @Gymnastics_Now



“I've had so much trauma, so being able to work on some of the traumas & work on healing is a blessing.” Simone Biles has revealed in a Q&A on her Instagram that she goes to therapy “once a week for almost two hours.”“I've had so much trauma, so being able to work on some of the traumas & work on healing is a blessing.” pic.twitter.com/Ef6XfAlyG5

Additionally, Owens signed a much-needed deal with the Green Bay Packers in May. Therefore, this means that the two will get busy preparing for their individual sports.

