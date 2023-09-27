"How was this already a month ago" - Simone Biles reflects on competing in U.S. National Championships 

Simone Biles recently remembered her participation at the 2023 US National Gymnastics Championships that was held from August 24 to 27. It was her second championship ever since her comeback at the US Classic on August 5. Moreover, the gymnast stunned the world with her record-setting performance at the nationals.

After her two-year mental health break, Simone Biles made a strong comeback at the US Classics, winning three gold medals in all-around, balance beam, and floor routine. She also won a bronze medal in the uneven bars event.

Biles at 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four

After that, the seven-time Olympic gymnast competed at the 2023 US National Gymnastics Championships, where she scripted history by winning her eighth all-around national title. Besides a gold medal in the all-around, she also claimed two gold medals in the balance beam and floor routines and a bronze medal in uneven bars.

Biles’ unbelievable performance at the national championship a month ago provided her the opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Gymnastics World Championships team selection camp. Nevertheless, the gymnast has qualified for the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and will be creating history by competing at Antwerp after 10 years.

Simone Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Simone Biles, remembering her fate at the nationals, shared a picture of the championship wearing her signature black Leotard from GK Elite on her Instagram story. She also captioned the post,

"How was this already a month ago,” Biles captioned.

Simone Biles elated by the love received after winning the nationals

Biles at 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four

At the 2023 US National Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles earned 15.400 points in her final floor performance which got her an ultimate score of 118.450 points. Moreover, she won her record eighth all-around title, surpassing Alfred Jochim, who won his seventh and final title 90 years ago.

After creating history at the championship, Biles expressed her happiness to NBC, stating,

"It's really amazing. Everybody in here believes in me, and my teammates believe in me, my coaches, my family, everyone" she told.

She further stated,

"So, I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more. But it feels amazing. And I love the fans, I love the crowd. It's really special."

Before making her gymnastics comeback this year, Biles was on a mental health break. She experienced ‘twisties’ at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics that kept her from performing on the international stage.

It also made Biles realize that she should be taking a break from the sport to focus on her mental well-being. After a two-year break, the gymnast is finally back, evidently stronger than ever.