Seven-time Olympic gymnast Simone Biles recently opened up about the emotions she experienced while preparing for her comeback. The 26-year-old shared that there were several moments when she felt ‘terrified’ of making a comeback but would still show up to train.

In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles made headlines for prioritizing her mental health over competing on the international stage. As the most decorated gymnast of all time, she decided to step back from the competition due to experiencing the ‘twisties’, that prevented her from performing. This led Biles to take a two-year break.

Recently, the gymnast made her much-awaited comeback at the US Classic in August, impressing the world with her renewed and stronger-than-ever gymnastics form. Biles will now be competing at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

However, the journey from feeling terrified to performing confidently in the public eye was not an easy one for Simone Biles. There were instances when the legendary gymnast did not feel the energy to make a comeback. In her latest interaction with Olympics.com, the gymnast expressed,

“I didn’t know if I was ever gonna be able to compete again cause there were multiple times this year, where I was in the gym and I was like, you know what I am actually terrified of this like I am not doing it again, never gonna do it”

Amidst such overwhelming thoughts, Biles was motivated by her team and coach to continue training.

Simone Biles received help from her teammates and coach

Simone Biles at a championship (Image via Sportskeeda)

In her interview, Simone Biles revealed in the process of returning to her normal gymnastics form, she received immense help from people around her. The gymnast gave credit to her teammates and coach, Cecile Landi and Laurent Landi at the World Champions Centre.

She told in the interview how her team would cheer her up,

“The girls on the team really helped me with that because they were like, ‘No, Simone, just come in. Come on.' And I’m like, ‘Okay, you’re right. I can’t give up now because then I’ll forever be afraid of it,'”

She shared that whenever she felt overwhelmed about making a comeback, she would visit the gym. Biles would perform several tricks like a double-double, or a triple-double and that would keep her at peace.

Eventually, Biles overcame her fear gained confidence in training, and returned to championships with grace and strength.

Biles has recently qualified for the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which will take place from September 30 to October 8. By competing in Antwerp, she will be marking 10 years since her first world championship in 2013.