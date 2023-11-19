"I just love you" - Suni Lee reacts to meeting Arielle Chambers during Paris 2024 photoshoot

American gymnast Suni Lee recently reacted to meeting her longtime friend Arielle Chambers at the 2024 Paris Olympics photoshoot. They also celebrated their fun reunion by recording a short dancing video together.

20-year-old Suni Lee is currently working on her health issues ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. The gymnast ended her college gymnastics career at Auburn University earlier this year due to her battle with an incurable kidney disease. She decided to fully focus on her professional career, especially for the next year’s big event.

In August, Lee competed at the 2023 US Classic, in an attempt to make a strong comeback. However, she ranked at the bottom of the championship. The young gymnast has set her sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics while keeping a check on her health.

Recently, Suni Lee turned up at Team USA’s Road-to-Paris photoshoot where she bumped into an old friend, Arielle Chambers. The 32-year-old is a journalist, host, and women's sports and culture amplifier. She is the founder of the fast-growing news media platform, HighlightHer, where she talks about women's achievements in sports.

As she met Sunisa Lee after a long time, they shot a fun video on the song “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” - Camp Rock 2. The duo was seen lipsyncing the song while looking at each other. At first, Chamber shared the video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote,

“Whew @Paris2024 filming is one big ol family reunion. @sunisalee_ & I are the same person, different font size 5ft vs 6ft. @TeamUSA @USAGym”

Lee also reshared the video and captioned it,

"ugh i just love you," Suni Lee wrote.

Suni Lee opens up about the adversity of her kidney disease

Lee at 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Two

In an interview with People on November 16, Sunisa Lee opened up about how she was dealing with her health issue.

She revealed that her health became a concern after she gained 45 pounds due to her kidney disease. Lee shared that she could not fit into her clothes properly. On some days, she had her eyes swollen and shut.

Eventually, she began to keep her health in check. However, it was not easy in the beginning for Lee. She told in the interview,

“I haven’t had a really bad day in a while," Lee explained.

She continued,

“But in the beginning, it was like I was waking up swollen. My fingers were so swollen they wouldn’t fit into my grips and I couldn’t hold on to the bar.”

“My whole body was swollen because I was retaining water, so I couldn’t do a flip... So it was really different and I had to learn how to work through it,”

Presently, she is keeping an eye on her sodium intake.