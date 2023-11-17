In pictures: Suni Lee dazzles at Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot

Suni Lee looked absolutely resplendent at the Road to Paris - Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot' on November 16, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Lee was seen donning a leotard of the USA's national flag and looked stunning as she posed for the pictures. Lee also opted for a necklace that featured the Olympic rings.

Lee performed a few of her gymnastics skills for the photoshoot. She looked splendid in the pictures that were taken with a backdrop featuring the Eiffel Tower from Paris.

Team USA shared her pictures on their social media and wrote:

"Olympic Champion Suni Lee."

Expand Tweet

"More scenes with @sunisalee_," Team USA wrote on the X (formerly known as Twitter).

Expand Tweet

The 20-year-old will be competing at the Olympics for the second time in Paris. She showed an exceptional performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Lee clinched a gold medal in the individual all-around event by leaving behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

Moreover, she even bagged a silver medal in the team event along with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum. The American gymnast continued to show her gymnastics prowess and bagged a bronze medal in the women's uneven bars event.

Journey of Suni Lee's return to elite gymnastics to setting her sights on 2024 Paris Olympics

Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes during the Women's Balance Beam Final at the 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan.

Suni Lee had to end her college gymnastics career early due to health issues. Lee, the Olympic gold medalist, underwent a medical issue involving her kidney and had to take a break from competing at elite gymnastics competitions.

The member of the Auburn Tigers women's gymnastics team ended her college gymnastics career but was adamant about making a comeback at gymnastics.

Undeterred by the medical issues, she announced her return at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic competition, held from August 4 to 6, 2023, at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates in Illinois, along with Simone Biles, who took a two-year break at the Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health.

"Feeling blessed & so so grateful," she wrote while announcing her return. "This comeback was so much more than my return to elite gymnastics. It was me proving to myself that I can overcome hard thing," she added.

After displaying a power-packed performance in Tokyo, Lee intends to deliver a remarkable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.