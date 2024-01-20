"I'm dead" - Simone Biles reacts to locker room prank played on her

American gymnast Simone Biles recently reacted to a hilarious prank thrown at her by her teammates. The 27-year-old is currently preparing for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics after making her comeback. Amid the training session, her fellow gymnast stunned Biles with a ‘mom’ prank.

The seven-time Olympic gymnast shared the mischief by her teammates on her Instagram story. It showcased a picture of a doll kept in her locker room. It was a baby doll with a cute ponytail, large eyes, and a purple outfit. It held a small note in its hands, that read, “Hi mom! I’m Goldie Owens.”

Sharing the picture on her story, Biles wrote,

“the girls put this in my locker😂😂😂😂”

“im dead”

Simone Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/simonebiles)

As Biles is now married to Jonathan Owens, her teammates were probably hinting her to have a child. The gymnast took the prank in all fun. However, in December, Biles was forced to shut down her pregnancy rumors after her picture from an NFL match went viral.

During an NFL match last year, Simone Biles posted a picture of her in a brown outfit with a camouflage jacket standing in front of the field. As soon as she posted the picture, her followers began to congratulate her assuming that she was pregnant.

The gymnast decided to clear the rumor quickly. She shared the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote,

"I hate that I even have to address this but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant.' I'm not pregnant."

Simone Biles shared her thoughts on having babies with Jonathan Owens

Biles and Owens at the Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers match

In July 2023, when fans were eagerly waiting for Simone Biles’s comeback decision, the gymnast organized an Instagram Q&A session. One of her fans asked her that if Jonathan Owens and she wished to have kids, then how many would they like?

This was one of the rare times the Olympic gymnast spoke on her family planning with the NFL player.

She answered in her story stating,

“Yes we want kids."

Biles added,

“I would say 2 & Jonathan would say 3 is the perfect number. I don’t want to be outnumbered lol.”

Moreover, on many occasions, Simone Biles has been seen sharing an adorable bond with her niece Ronni Louise Biles. The gymnast shared a heartwarming post with the little one on Instagram, when she was born during Thanksgiving in 2022.

Biles captioned the post as,

“my precious little niece made her debut friday. I’m so proud to be your TT & I’m excited to spoil you! 🎀👶🏽congrats to my brother @rbiles2 & sister in law @ivfbelieveinbabybiles”