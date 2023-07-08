In honor of Miami Swim Week, gymnast Olivia Dunne shares her swimsuit snaps

Amidst the headline-making updates of the Miami Swim Week 2023, gymnast Olivia Dunne recently paid tribute to the show in her style. The competition scheduled from July 3-10 features some of the world’s most stunning swimwear and beachwear from top brands.

Dunne, who previously worked for a reputed swimwear brand, celebrated the Miami event through her social media.

Besides being famous for her gymnastics prowess, LSU star Olivia Dunne has gained massive traction for her physique. Last month, she closed a swimwear shoot deal with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The offer was indeed a precious one, as it not only paid big checks to the gymnast but also placed her name among celebrity models like Megan Fox and Padma Lakshmi.

Remembering her days from the swimsuit photoshoot, Dunne shared interesting bikini pictures during the Miami Swim Week 2023. The 20-year-old took to her Instagram story, adding a collection of Polaroid swimsuit snaps.

Along with the pictures, Dunne wrote a caption paying tribute to the swimwear show:

"In honor of Miami swim week here are my @si_swimsuit polaroids from my shoot."

Dunne’s story saw nearly 15 Polaroid pictures of the gymnast donning stunning swimwear suits. These apparels were of black, white, and silver color, and also had printed designs.

Moreover, the event to which Livvy paid tribute has nearly 100 national and international brands participating in it. To showcase the best swimwear and beachwear, it organizes 50 events of different categories.

Olivia Dunne’s reaction to partnering with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

In April, gymnast Olivia Dunne flew to Puerto Rico to perform a swimsuit session with SI Swimsuit. The wonderful opportunity was nothing less than a dream come true moment for the young athlete.

In an Instagram video with the swimsuit brand, Dunne expressed the idea behind her partnership with SI Swimsuit.

"There’s a lot of young girls who look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So, both of our brands, I think, align because we both want to inspire the younger generation."

With the collaboration, she hoped to impact the lives of young girls. The wonderful opportunity also gave Olivia Dunne the chance to visit the New York Stock Exchange with model Brooks Nader and popular singer Yumi Nootemboom.

The opening event of the Miami Swim Week took place at SLS South Beach Hotel on July 5.

