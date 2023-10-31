Jordan Chiles dresses up as Toy Story character for Halloween

American gymnastics star Jordan Chiles is getting into the Halloween spirit and recently shared her fantastic Halloween costume. This followed her previous Instagram post, where she rocked a long platinum blonde wig, knee-high boots, a black leather outfit with a matching cape, and fishnet stockings.

Chiles has made a name for herself at Disney and recently posted a captivating picture on Instagram. She's been in the spotlight as a new Disney star and wore a striking outfit in her Instagram post that drew inspiration from Toy Story, one of Disney's most popular films.

Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games

Her costume pays homage to her favorite character, Buzz Lightyear, from the Toy Story franchise. Her choice of outfit left jaws dropping, featuring a white Buzz Lightyear-themed bikini with neon green accents and a purple belt.

Completing the look were white thigh-high boots, white and green gloves, sparkling sheer stockings, and black sunglasses.

In her caption, she wrote, "to infinity and beyond." Chiles' outfit choice clearly reflects her admiration for Buzz Lightyear, the space ranger who famously believes he can fly. She has incorporated elements of Buzz's costume into her gymnastics leotards, including the purple and green colors, the star emblem, and the wings.

Jordan Chiles talks about having new teeth braces on Instagram

Jordan Chiles reacts after competing in the uneven bars

Jordan Chiles recently took to Instagram to share her exciting journey of beginning a new smile transformation with Invisalign aligners. She expressed her dissatisfaction with her previous experience with braces and her desire to achieve a stunning smile with Invisalign.

In the video, Chiles candidly discussed her past braces and the reasons behind her switch to Invisalign. She revealed that, despite wearing braces for four years, they didn't give her the smile she truly desired. Gaps and crooked teeth still remained, causing her to feel insecure about her smile.

She also extended an invitation to her fans and followers, encouraging them to either track her progress or embark on their own smile transformation by clicking the link in her bio.

Chiles captioned the video with the words:

"Remember when I rocked braces? They didn’t quite give me the smile I wanted. But now, I’m ready for a dazzling transformation with my new @invisalign aligners. Follow my journey to create that winning smile or start your own by clicking the link in my bio! #invisalignpartner #invisalign #smilesquad

"*Based on mild to moderate malocclusion (defined as crowding and spacing up to 6mm and overjet and overbite up to 6mm and assuming one-week wear), treatment times vary depending on invisalign product type, wear time, and case complexity and must be determined by your doctor. Data on file at Align Technology, as of September 9, 2020."