Jordan Chiles sends birthday wishes to Simone Biles' sister Adria

American gymnast Jordan Chiles has wished teammate Simone Biles’ sister Adria Biles on her birthday. Adria, the younger sister of Simone, celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The 26-year-old Simone and Adria share a very close relationship. Although there isn’t much age difference between the two sisters, Simone has spoken on multiple occasions about how she is very protective of Adria.

Initially, the two had a difficult childhood as their mother struggled to take care of both her children, and they went for foster care. However, their maternal grandfather, Ron Biles, and his second wife, Nellie Cayetano Biles, started taking care of the kids temporarily in 2000. After three years, they formally adopted Simone and Adria.

Since Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles have been representing the U.S. for a long time now, the two have developed a close friendship both on and off the field. As Biles’ younger sister turned 25, Chiles shared a picture of Adria from the latter’s Instagram (IG) account on her story and wrote:

“Happy birthday @adria_biles”

Jordan Chiles' story (via Instagram)

It was the latest picture posted by Adria on her IG handle, where she was seen celebrating her birthday by holding a cocktail and wearing a black top and light blue ripped jeans. Additionally, one can see a white winter wear on the chair where Adria is sitting.

A few days ago, Chiles and Biles were involved in a friendly banter where the three-time Pan American Games medalist cheered for the Dallas Cowboys over the Green Bay Packers as the teams met each other in the NFL Playoffs.

On her Instagram story, Chiles quoted:

“Deff going to be a fun game!! Cowboys let's get it!! Game on @simonebiles 🤝”

It is worth noting Biles has been a huge supporter of the Packers as her husband Jonathan Owens is a member of the team.

Nicknamed Chick, the 22-year-old Chiles has been a valuable member of the U.S. women’s national gymnastics team since 2013. She played a key role in winning the team silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the nation.

Jordan Chiles is a three-time World Championships medalist

Jordan Chiles in the Woman's Floor Final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles has collected a gold and two silver medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. In 2022, she contributed to the United States’ gold-medal victory in the team event, scoring 14.400 in vault, 14.100 in uneven bars, 13.333 in balance beam, and 14.000 in floor exercise.

She then qualified for the finals of the individual vault and floor exercise events. Chiles went on to clinch the silver in both events as she secured 14.350 in vault, and 13.833 in floor exercise.