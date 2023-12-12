"Let's go 34" - Simone Biles hypes her husband Jonathan Owens before NFL clash between Green Bay Packers and New York Giants

Simone Biles encouraged her husband ahead of the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants NFL clash.

America's favorite gymnast recently attended the NFL clash between the Packers and Giants held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Biles flew to New Jersey and donned the cheering hat for her husband. However, it was a hard-fought match for the Packers, who fell short with a final score of 24-22.

However, Biles couldn't stop amping up her husband as she shared Owens' post on her Instagram story and penned a sweet and encouraging message.

"Let's go 34," the gymnast wrote.

Biles was seen having a blast as she further shared pictures of the stadium.

Biles and Owens have never hesitated to show their love towards each other. She even attended the Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL clash held on December 3, 2023, at Lambeau Field, Wisconsin, sporting a Packers jacket with 'Owens' and '34' written on it.

Alongside Biles, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift also attended the match, stirring a buzz as she supported the Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, whom she is currently dating.

As Biles is frequently seen cheering for her husband during NFL clashes, the fans seem to enjoy her frequent visits to the field.

Simone Biles amps up her husband after the Packers' safety first career touchdown

Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers laughs with his wife, Simone Biles, before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

As Jonathan Owens scored his first career touchdown, Simone Biles couldn't contain her excitement and showed her love for the Packers' safety.

Owens scored his first-ever touchdown during the NFL clash between the Packers and the Detroit Lions held on November 23, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Although Biles was not present at the venue, she made sure to share a video on social media of Owens achieving the spectacular feat during the third quarter.

"THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO!," wrote the gymnast.

