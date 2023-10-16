Mary Lou Retton health update: American's daughter claims her mother's path to recovery is "steadily progressing"

Mary Lou Retton has been fighting for her life in the ICU for over a week after suffering from a rare form of pneumonia. Retton was unable to breathe on her own.

The 55-year-old is making progress, according to her daughter, McKenna Kelley, who took to social media to inform and share the positive updates regarding the Olympian's health.

"We're thrilled to share some uplifting news," she wrote. "Mom's progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered," Kelley continued.

Kelley informed that the American sweetheart is still in the ICU but there's an improvement in her breathing and she is responding to the treatments that she is receiving.

"Although she remains in ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining," she wrote. "Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing," Kelley updated the fans.

"Though it's a legendary journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She's beginning to respond to treatments," wrote Kelley.

The gymnast has four daughters, who started a fundraiser program as she was not medically insured and the family was not able to pay the medical bills. They received donations amounting to $415,000, from over 7500 people, by Saturday afternoon.

Kelley took the opportunity to express her gratitude for all the support that the family has been receiving through this difficult time.

"Once more, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support," Kelley wrote.

Mary Lou Retton is the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal in Olympics

Mary Lou Retton secured five medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics

Born in Fairmont, West Virginia, United States, on January 24, 1968, Mary Lou Retton is one the most celebrated athletes in the U.S.

She competed at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles where she secured five medals including a gold medal in the individual all-around event. With this victory, she became the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal in gymnastics at the Olympics at the age of 16.

Additionally, the 4-foot 9-inch, and 94-pound Retton bagged two silver medals in the team and vault events and two bronze medals in the uneven bars and floor exercise respectively.

Retton retired in 1986 but remained a household name as she was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997 and became the first woman ever to be selected for the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.