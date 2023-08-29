Mikaela Shiffrin congratulates Simone Biles on her victory at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2023

Mikaela Shiffrin lauded Simone Biles on her victory at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Biles won the All-Around at the national championship. She achieved a record-breaking eighth national title. She achieved this remarkable feat and became the oldest woman gymnast to win this title since its beginning in 1963.

Mikaela Shiffrin, an American alpine skier and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, took to social media to applaud Biles.

"Why am I obsessed with the face crinkle," she wrote. "Congratulations," Shriffrin dadded.

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old topped the points table by leaving behind Shilese Jones. Biles scored a total of 118.450 in the all-around event, while Jones scored 114.550. Leanne Wong had to settle for third place with a total score of 111.100 points.

Biles finished in the first place in the balance beam with a score of 29.300, leaving behind Skye Blakely, who scored 28.250 and Suni Lee had to settle on the third place with a score of 27.850. The Olympian also scored top place in the floor exercise with a score of 30.200. Kaliya Lincoln finished second with 28.400 with Jones finishing third with 28.150.

In the Uneven Bars, Jones topped with a score of 29.900 leaving Blakely behind, who earned 28.800. Biles finished third with a score of 28.400. Biles again finished first in the vault by scoring 30.550. Joscelyn Roberson and Jones finished second and third, respectively with 29.2 and 28.75.

"She's one of a kind" - says coach Laurent Landi on Simone Biles

Simone Biles after placing first in the floor exercise competition at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Centre in San Jose, California

To call Simone Biles' achievements legendary is undebatable. Right from withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Finals to prioritize her mental health and then returning to win two major competitions, including the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and the U.S. Gymnastics Classic competition, she has shown her greatness.

Her coach, Laurent Landi praised her for achieving this feat stating it is tough and challenging to compete at this level.

"She's one of a kind," said coach Landi. "You can't teach this kind of competitive level like this. It's a skill that she has to compete so confident at such a high level because the routines are not easy," Landi said.

Biles will be seen competing at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, at the end of September 2023.