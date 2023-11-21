"My fav date’’ - Olivia Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes dress up for their friends’ wedding

New couple Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes recently shared pictures of their outfit for their friends’ wedding.

The gymnast and the baseball player attended LSU baseballer Cade Beloso and Caroline Silvio’s wedding ceremony on November 18. The 21-year-old gymnast shared pictures of herself and her boyfriend from the ceremonious event.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes began dating each other in 2023. Although the duo never confirmed the date their romance began, fans noticed it in June. The Pittsburgh Pirates player eventually revealed in August 2023 that the couple met via mutual acquaintances.

His friend was dating Olivia Dunne’s roommate and LSU teammate Elena Marena, which made it possible for Dunne and Skenes to bump into each other.

Recently, the couple together attended the wedding ceremony of their friends in beautiful attire. Olivia Dunne shared a few pictures from the wonderful evening on her Instagram:

"My fav d8 [date]," she wrote in the caption.

In the picture, the baseball player donned a black pantsuit along with a shirt and yellow tie while his girlfriend wore a satin blue dress. The couple adorably looked at each other in the pictures.

Dunne shared some more snaps from the evening. She added a black and white picture of her, Paul Skenes, and two of their other friends. She captioned her story:

“The Belosos”

“11.18.23”

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

In the following story, Livvy posted a mirror selfie of herself in her blue dress, looking stunning.

Dunne's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Everything about Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes, 21, was born and raised in Orange County, California. He was into baseball from his high school days at the EL Toro High School. Skenes used to play with teams that competed in university sports events.

He started playing for the Air Force Falcons when he joined the United States Air Force Academy at the start of his junior year. He was named its captain at the age of 21.

By the end of his sophomore year, the baseballer transferred to the Louisiana State University (LSU) to play for the LSU Tigers in 2022. With his terrific run at the university, he was honored as Southeastern Conference and National Pitcher of the Year. He also received the Most Outstanding Player title at the 2023 Men’s College World Series.

Following his brilliance as a college-level baseballer, he entered the 2023 MLB draft as one of its highly anticipated prospects. Skenes began his professional baseball career in the 2023 season as the Pittsburgh Pirates picked him from the first overall selection.