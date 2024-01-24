"My heart" - Simone Biles pens heartfelt message on husband Jonathan Owens returning home after NFL season

Simone Biles was delighted as her husband Jonathan Owens returned home after a remarkable 2023 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers finished second in the NFC North Division and qualified for the playoffs as wild cards. They won their wildcard playoff 48-32 against the Dallas Cowboys to qualify for the divisional playoffs. The Packers then faced the San Francisco 49ers and led 21-14. However, the Niners had a dominant final period to win 24-21, thus eliminating the Packers.

Biles and Owens exchanged their vows on April 22, 2023. Only a few days after their marriage, in May 2023, Owens sealed a deal with the Green Bay Packers and moved to Wisconsin, making the couple navigate a long-distance relationship.

Post the season end, Owens returned home and Biles was filled with joy and took to social media to share a video of her husband.

"Look whose home, my heart," the gymnast wrote and added multiple emojis including heart-eyes, fingers crossed and a white heart.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.

Biles, who is currently training in Texas, has consistently showered her love and support to Owens and the Packers, making frequent visits to NFL showdowns featuring the team.

In the 2023 season, Owens achieved a career breakthrough by scoring his first-ever touchdown against the Detroit Lions on November 23 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

"Are y’all done yet?" - Simone Biles defends husband Jonathan Owens amidst his statements on their relationship

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the NFL clash between Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers.

America's beloved gymnast backed her husband Jonathan Owens over his statements regarding the lack of knowledge of Simone Biles before their marriage.

In a candid conversation with three former NFL players - Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder - on the Pivot Podcast, Owens confessed his lack of awareness about the ace gymnast before they started dating.

The Packers star further stated that Biles made the first move and they entered into a relationship when he least anticipated it. Owens faced backlash from the fans for calling himself the 'catch' in their relationship. He also mentioned his lack of readiness to commit to the relationship.

Nevertheless, Biles who is frequently seen supporting her husband on the ground, decided to back him off the ground as well. She took to X, sharing a meme of a child scratching her head in confusion and wrote:

"Are y'all done yet?"

Expand Tweet