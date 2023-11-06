“Not me starting to understand football” - Simone Biles cheers for husband Jonathan Owens' team Green Bay Packers during NFL clash vs Los Angeles Rams

American gymnast Simone Biles was thrilled while supporting her husband Jonathan Owens and the Green Bay Packers on their game day. Besides the stunning lead that the Packers had over their opponent Los Angeles Rams, Biles was staggered to observe her own football knowledge.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers achieved a dominant victory over the Rams with a 20 - 3 score. It was Packers' third win among the eight matches that they have played in the 2023 NFL season.

While the Packers and their fans were enjoying the grand domination during the game, Simone Biles found another reason to rejoice. Although the gymnast could not physically attend the match at the stadium this time, she watched it from Houston. Throughout the game, Mrs. Owens shared her reaction to the Packers' gameplay.

At one point, Biles was stunned at how well she had started to understand football. She expressed her reaction by posting back-to-back on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

At first, she wrote,

“not me starting to understand football”

In her second X post, she hyped herself for getting the game better.

"who am I !!" the gymnast expressed.

Lastly, she continued the cheering for Green Bay Packers,

"GO PACK GO," she wrote.

Simone Biles ardently supports Jonathan Owens in all his NFL endeavors

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Ever since Simone Biles started dating Jonathan Owens in 2020, she has supported him at all times. Initially, when the couple got together, the NFL player was a Houston Texans safety.

During those days, Biles would visit her then-boyfriend in his practice sessions. She would turn into a cheerleader for Owens in stadiums.

However, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens faced the biggest challenge in their relationship in 2023. Right after their dreamy wedding in May, the NFL player decided to shift to his new team, the Green Bay Packers. Owens had been with Houston Texans for four years (2019 to 2022). So, it was a great decision for his career.

This indicated that the couple had to manage a long-distance relationship after they got married. Just a week after the celebrations, Jonathan Owens flew to Green Bay to train with his new team. Moreover, Biles shared on her Instagram that she cried her eyes out while seeing off her husband.

However, the couple frequently fly to Green Bay and Houston to see each other. Mostly on weekends, Owens is spotted spending quality time with Biles in their house.

Nevertheless, right after completing the recent world championships, the gymnast also flew to Green Bay to attend a few Green Bay Packers matches.