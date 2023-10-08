Simone Biles clinches 3rd gold medal at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023 by winning balance beam event

Simone Biles has created history yet again by winning third gold medal in the balance beam at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. This has marked the legendary gymnast’s fourth gold medal in balance beam in her decade-long world championship career.

While Biles secured the gold medal with 14.800 points, her competitor Yaqin Zhou of China missed the first spot by 0.100 points, scoring 14.700. On the other hand, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade achieved the bronze medal with 14.300 points.

Biles performing her balance beam routine at 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

With her captivating balance beam routine, Simone Biles went a step closer to dominating the 2023 world championship. Biles performed a series of leaps and immediate backpipe followed by jumps and layouts transitioning to two back handsprings and twisting double tuck. She secured a sensational 14.800 that led her to the historic victory.

It was Simone Biles’s 22nd world championship gold medal. She got her team its seventh world championship title in the Women’s Team Event on October 5, Day 1 of the final events, through her magnificent floor routine.

Moreover, she won another gold medal for the sixth time in the all-around event on Friday. Yesterday, the 26-year-old took the silver medal in the vault event.

Simone Biles now has a collection of 29 world medals in her career including 22 golds, four silver, and three bronze.

Simone Biles completes 10 years of her world championship career in Antwerp

Biles at Day Nine of 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

By competing in the 2023 world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Simone Biles has completed a full cycle of her world championships career.

The gymnast’s first world stage experience happened in 2013 in the Belgium city where she rose to fame by winning gold in all-around and floor exercise. It made her the first African-American woman to claim the all-around title. She also won a silver in vault and a bronze balance beam. In fact, she continued to dominate the all-around title from 2013 to 2015.

The 2023 world championship is her first international event ever since she returned from her mental health break in 2020. During the Tokyo Olympics, the gymnast experienced ‘twisties’ that disabled her from performing on the Olympic stage. It made the gymnast realize that she must take a break to calm her mental peace.

After a two-year break, she made a powerful comeback by competing in the 2023 US Classic and 2023 National Gymnastics Championships. In both events, Biles won three gold medals in all-around, balance beam, and floor and a bronze medal in uneven bars.