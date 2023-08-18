Simone Biles corrects fan after being insinuated of misreading ESPN report

Simone Biles did not step back from defending herself after a fan stated that she had misread an ESPN report on Twitter (X).

A few days back, the cable company giant posted a tweet celebrating the gymnast’s win at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, it made a mistake in mentioning the medal count that she had won in that championship.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles won medals in all the events she participated in. She achieved three individual gold medals in the all-around, vault, and floor routines and a bronze medal in the balance beam routine. She also won a gold medal as part of the United States team, dubbed the "Final Five".

It made her the first-ever Team USA gymnast to win four gold medals at a single Olympic Games

Celebrating the historic day, ESPNW posted a picture of the gymnast on its official Twitter page, writing:

“Seven years ago today, Simone Biles won the women’s vault final in Rio. That night, Biles became the first U.S. female gymnast to win three gold medals at one Olympics.”

The post further read:

“Biles became the first female gymnast to win three gold medals at one Olympic games.”

The page had made the mistake of writing “three gold medals” instead of “four gold medals”. On noticing the fault, Simone Biles immediately reshared the tweet and pointed out the mistake:

"This is awkward….I won 4."

Minutes later ESPNW deleted its tweet. Recently, a fan assumed that Biles had misread the information. They tweeted:

“Seven years ago today, Simone Biles won the women’s vault final in Rio. That night, Biles became the first U.S. female gymnast to win three gold medals at one Olympics.” is the tweet she responded to. I feel like she glossed over the tweet or misread it?" the fan asked in his tweet.

Correcting her fan’s misconception, Biles posted a screenshot of the complete tweet by ESPNW and wrote:

"this is actually the tweet I responded to…….", Biles wrote.

Simone Biles’s grand comeback after two years

The gymnast at 2023 U.S. Classic

Seven-time Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is arguably the most decorated gymnast of all time. However, after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the gymnast faced a shudder in her career.

At the 2021 Olympics, Biles experienced twisties while she was set to perform on the Olympic stage. It made her realize that she must focus on her mental health. Therefore, she took the courageous decision of taking a break from gymnastics right from that moment.

Finally, after two years, Simone Biles made a grand comeback on August 5 at the 2023 US Classic. The legendary gymnast won three gold medals in all-around, balance beam, and floor routines.

She also received a bronze medal in uneven bars. Her performance made the world believe that she was never on a break.