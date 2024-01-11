Simone Biles: "If i don't make it to Paris, it won't absolutely crush me"

Simone Biles recently stated that she won't be entirely upset if she misses out on a place in the USA team for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Biles has collected a total of seven medals in the history of the Olympics, which ties her along with Shannon Miller for the most medals won by a USA gymnast. This includes four gold medals and one bronze which she claimed at the Rio Olympics 2016, which marked her debut at the Games.

She made headlines at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after opting out of the finals of the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars, and floor final owing to mental health issues, which were later revealed as “twisties”.

The American received massive support from social media platforms and many called her an “inspiration” as she prioritized herself despite being at the world’s biggest sporting event. However, she competed in the women’s beam balance final and clinched a bronze medal. Earlier, she had won a bronze in the team event.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, an American monthly magazine, Simone Biles stated:

“If I don’t make it to Paris, it won’t absolutely crush me.”

The 26-year-old gymnast has been training very hard, and preparing herself to be a part of the USA Olympics gymnastics team for the upcoming Olympics. Although she aspires to be at the Paris Olympics 2024, it won't completely crush her if she doesn’t qualify to represent the United States.

While sports has played a crucial role in shaping Biles' career, her life is not just defined by the game. There are other aspects too that get her occupied, and make up her life.

Some of these things include spending her time with her one-year-old niece, Ronni and enjoying an evening drinking wine with her mother-in-law over FaceTime. As much as she loves her sport, she also adores involving herself in these activities.

Simone Biles named Female Athlete of the Year for 2023 by AIPS

Simone Biles competes on Floor Exercise during the Women's All Around Final of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Simone Biles was chosen as the Female Athlete of the Year for the year 2023 by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). She won with 353 votes from a panel of 405 sports journalists from 107 nations.

The AIPS media announced this news on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account:

“Simone Biles and Novak Djokovic elected as AIPS Champions of the Year for 2023 edition 🌟”

The 2023 season saw Biles winning her sixth all-around title at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. Besides this, she collected gold in the floor exercise, balance beam, and team events.