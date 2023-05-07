Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have their first dance surrounded by fireworks on the beach in Cabo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are having the best time of their lives. In a recent tweet posted on the official Twitter account of Gymnastics Now, Simeone and Jonathan have their first dance surrounded by some impressive fireworks on the beach in Cabo.

The gymnast and Owens had a destination wedding on the beach in Cabo and it is clearly visible on the video that the couple are extremely happy. On May 6, the celebrity couple's official wedding ceremony was held in front of 144 guests in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico according to the aforementioned source.

The official wedding has come two weeks after Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were legally married in a courthouse ceremony on April 22 in Houston, Texas. Immediately after the courthouse wedding, Simone changed her username in her Instagram account to "Simone Biles Owens."

During a Q&A session on her Instagram story, Simone Biles revealed that if the couple were not having a destination wedding then they wouldn't have done the courthouse wedding according to Gymnastics Now. Biles and Owens had to be married before their official wedding ceremony in Mexico.

The gymnast also said that they were expecting 140 guests for the wedding ceremony in Mexico. Simone further revealed that she will be wearing four different dresses at the wedding.

She also added that the budget for the wedding has "gone out the window." In her recent Instagram story we could see several of her Olympic teammates and friends namely Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, Jordan Chiles, Katelyn Ohashi, Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols, and Madison Kocian.

In lead up to the wedding, Simone's bridal shower was held on April 1. For this special event, she invited current World Champions Centre gymnasts including Zoe Miller, Tiana Sumanasekera, Dulcy Caylor, and Joscelyn Roberson.

The couple received their marriage license on April 15 ahead of their courthouse wedding on April 22. Biles and Owens who began dating in 2020 after meeting through the dating app Raya have come a long way since then. We can expect more photos from Simone and Jonathan's wedding in the upcoming days.

Fans and followers react to Simone Biles' latest Instagram post

In a recent post on Instagram, Simone Biles and Vogue weddings posted a video of the gymnast selecting and trying out her wedding dress. The wedding dress is said to have been designed by Galia Lahav. A few reactions are attached below:

"She looks beautiful, but you guys should’ve let her post her official wedding photos to show her dress first. 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ maybe it’s just me tho"

"I was wondering where's the champagne?..then boom its in your hand! Champagne is A MUST for wedding dress fittings🙌🏾! The dress and the heels looked good!"

"“Hi, I’m Simone” as if she needs to introduce herself 😂 she’s so cute!!"

"She is so cute and stunning and so happy for her !!!"

"Y’all couldn’t wait until she posted her wedding dress first? 🧐🤔 this is tacky. 🫠"

"GORGEOUS!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! 💕💕💕"

"YES this is AMAZING 🔥"

"Gorgeous❤️ and Congratulations to the both of you. May God bless your marriage always 🙏"

"I’m so proud like she’s my daughter or something. WE LOVE YOU SIMONE!!!!!"

"❤️❤️❤️ awwwwe!! So beautiful!! Congratulations!!"

Several followers of Simone Biles said that she looked gorgeous in her wedding dress while others congratulated her on her marriage to Jonathan Owens.

Towards the end of the video, Biles quipped that she got her dress in her DM's and found her future husband in her DM's.

