Simone Biles invites all the WCC gymnasts for her bridal shower

The wedding of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens is set to be held this year. Though no one knows the real date of their wedding, fans have been making their own predictions about the exact date of the wedding of their favorite gymnast.

Simone Biles even teased her followers to guess her wedding date through an Instagram post which she posted a few weeks back. The gymnast has been trying to make memories which will last a lifetime leading to their wedding.

She recently had a great time at her bridal shower, which was attended by her family and several WCC gymnasts. It took place at The Juliana HTX in Houston, Texas. Simone Biles posted photos with her niece Ronni Louise Biles, her best friend Rachel Moore, and all her brides maids on her Instagram stories.

The gymnast also posted photos with whom she had a strong bond during her gymnastics career. She shared photos with four WCC gymnasts, namely Zoe Miller, Tiana Sumanasekara, Dulcy Caylor, and Joscelyn Robertson.

She posed with Tiana Sumanasekara with a beautiful background which can be seen in the photo. The background was decorated with white balloons. Simone posted a short video clip of her bridesmaids dancing on a green lawn at her bridal shower, according to Essentially Sports.

Baby Biles was also present at Simone's bridal shower. Sammi, Simone's sister-in-law, posted a story about the gymnast and baby Biles and captioned it, "little ron ron got to celebrate aunt tt aka the future mrs Owens."

The Olympic gold medallist also posted a photo with her friends Kayla Simone and Reva. With joyful screams near Reva in the background, the gymnast seemed to be in great spirits as Reva wished Biles for her forthcoming wedding.

Simone Biles and recent happenings regarding her wedding

The past few months have been all about Simone's preparations for her wedding to Jonathan Owens. In February, she celebrated her bachelorette party.

Biles posted photos across her social media platforms and wrote the following caption,

"the one where I'm the bride"

She celebrated the bachelorette party, probably in Belize. The gymnast captioned the photo, "wife of the party." Biles continued to share several photos from the bachelorette party.

The American gymnast recently shared the news with her fans that she had traveled to Los Angeles for her final dress fitting ahead of her upcoming wedding.

In 2022, she posted a photo at the Galia Lahav studio and captioned the photo, "said yes to the dress(es)." Galia Lahav's studio had also shared pictures of the gymnast trying out a delightful wedding dress. Apart from the wedding, Simone recently celebrated her 26th birthday.

She posted a photo captioned, "chapter 26" which garnered around 208,016 likes on Instagram. But one thing that Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have left fans guessing about is the date of their wedding. Meanwhile, her sister Adria Biles commented under one of Simone's posts on whether the date of the wedding was July 7th.

It seems that no one knows the exact date of the wedding except Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

