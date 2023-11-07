Simone Biles reacts to Green Bay Packers' "Victory Monday" after win over Los Angeles Rams

American gymnast Simone Biles recently wished her husband Jonathan Owens and Green Bay Packers ‘victory monday.’ The team won their latest match against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, breaking their four-game losing streak. Hence, Biles was thrilled about the Packers’ extra downtime on Monday.

On November 5, the Green Bay Packers clinched a dominating win over the Rams by scoring a lead of 20 - 3 points. After a stunning win, the team has finally got some extra time before they gear up for the next match, scheduled on November 12 against Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was not just the team celebrating their extra-time, gymnast Simone Biles also reacted to the ‘Victory Monday.’ She shared a picture of her and her husband Jonathan Owens from the latter's match against the Minnesota Vikings and captioned it,

‘victory monday!!!!!’

The 2023 NFL season is Jonathan Owens’ first tournament with his new team Green Bay Packers. So, the safety’s supportive wife Simone Biles had to be present at the games to cheer for him. After executing a series of marvelous performances at the world championships in early October, the 26-year-old flew to Green Bay. The gymnast was spotted in a couple of Green Bay Packers’ matches.

The last match that Biles attended was the Packers' game against the Minnesota Vikings. Besides the 4-time Olympic gold medalist’s presence, what also created a lot of buzz was the brief cute moment between Biles and Owens.

The NFL player was spotted visiting the sideline to interact with his wife. In no time, the lovely couple began blushing as the stadium cheered for them.

Simone Biles’s stunning performance at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Biles at Day Nine - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Before competing this year, Simone Biles was on a mental health break since 2021. She made her grand comeback in August 2023 by competing in the US Classic and the national championships. Although she delivered top-notch performances in these events, fans were waiting for her to compete in the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships was Biles’ first international event since she returned from her break. Moreover, by competing at the event, the gymnast completed a ten-year full circle of her world championships career, that began in Antwerp in 2013.

It also made Simone Biles the first gymnast to represent the US for the sixth time at the world championship. Moreover, without disappointing her fans, Biles won four gold medals in the all-around, balance beam, floor exercise, and team event. She also achieved a silver medal in the vault event.