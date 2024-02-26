Simone Biles reacts to stellar performances at the Winter Cup 2024

Simone Biles, considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently reacted to the impressive routines of the female gymnasts at the Winter Cup 2024.

The Winter Cup 2024, which is serving as a qualification event for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, saw the conclusion of the senior women’s events on February 24. The Pan American Games 2023 all-around gold medalist, Kayla DiCello, became the all-around champion.

DiCello maintained her consistency on all apparatus, scoring 14.300 on uneven bars, 14.050 on floor exercise, 14.200 on vault and 14.300 on balance beam, as she obtained a total of 56.850 points. In addition, she bagged gold medals in bars and floor exercise.

Securing 54.650 and 54.000 points, Skye Blakely, a two-time World Championships champion in the team competition and Hezly Rivera, a two-time World Juniors medalist, clinched the silver and bronze medals in the all-around.

In the balance beam, Blakely and Rivera both emerged as the joint gold medalists, while DiCello clinched the bronze. Trinity Thomas and Katelyn Jong won the silver and bronze medals in the uneven bars.

While in the floor exercise, Kaliya Lincoln took the silver and Rivera collected the bronze. Since no athletes performed two vaults, there were no medalists on the vault at the Winter Cup.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to show her admiration for the female gymnasts’ performance at the Winter Cup, stating:

"The girls are not playing around this year."

Although the fans are excited to watch Simone Biles in action, she is yet to confirm her 2024 season. It is worth noting that Biles already has secured a sport for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic trials as she was a member of the nation's squad at the previous year's World Championships.

Her last tournament was the World Championships 2023, where she dominated by bagging five medals, including four golds in the all-around team, balance beam, floor exercise and a silver in the vault.

In 2023, she made a comeback to the sport, having last competed in 2021 and taken a break owing to mental health issues.

Simone Biles enjoys Hawaii trip with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attended a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, the Green Bay Packers safety, recently took a trip to Hawaii where they attended the wedding of Carolina Panthers linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and the former University of Georgia soccer player Keely Amelia Cartrett.

Owens and Grugier-Hill were teammates while playing for the Houston Texans from 2021 to 2022.

Biles shared pictures of her Hawaii trip, as she was captured with a magnificent view of the island state, comprising the sea, palm trees and the blue sky. She captioned the post with:

"Point me to the nearest realtor."