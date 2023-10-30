Simone Biles shares a moment with husband Jonathan Owens during Green Bay Packers' NFL clash vs Minnesota Vikings

Simone Biles was recently seen cheering for her husband Jonathan Owens during the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings game held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The couple started dating in March 2020 after Biles returned from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They got engaged in February 2022 before their marriage in April 2023. Since then, the two athletes have been supportive of each other and have never failed to showcase it.

Right from Owens hyping Biles before her first international competition after a two-year break, to Biles flying to Wisconsin to root for Owens, the duo have shown love and support for one another.

Biles competed at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held from September 30 to October 8, 2023, in Antwerp, Belgium, and proved her legacy once again by clinching four gold medals. Returning from the competitions, Biles spent time with her husband and got ready to support him for his next games.

"Can’t wait to dress up for game days and watch my man," Biles wrote on her social media account a few days back.

At the recent game between the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings, Biles was seen wearing a white t-shirt with Owens' picture on it and cheering him through the sidelines.

Simone Biles will attend the NFL fixture between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs alongside Taylor Swift

Simone Biles will attend the NFL fixture between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 3, 2023, at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs, for which Travis Kelce plays as a tight end.

Kelce is currently dating American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. Swift has also been spotted at various NFL games, including the September 24, 2023 game, where the Chiefs faced the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and the Chiefs' clash with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023, cheering for her boyfriend.

Simone Biles attended a series of interviews after returning from the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. In one of the interviews with the Today Show, she informed that she would attend the game on December 3, 2023.

“My season just ended, so I’m super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him,” Biles said.

When the host suggested that it would be a great opportunity to take a picture with Swift, Biles said,

“I actually will be going to that game!”