Simone Biles shares recent glimpses of Hawaii vacation with husband Jonathan Owens

American gymnast Simone Biles recently shared glimpses of her Hawaii vacation with husband Jonathan Owens. The 26-year-old also posted pictures from their friend’s wedding in the island state.

Last week, Biles and Owens flew to Hawaii to join the wedding celebrations of Carolina Panthers linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and Keely Amelia Cartrett, a former UGA soccer player. Since then, the two have been spending quality time by the Hawaiin beaches and indulging in fun activities together.

On Monday, Biles shared the latest updates from their trip. She added a series of Instagram stories and posted a carousel from the celebrations.

Biles shared a picture of Jonathan Owens and herself from the wedding day. She shared a selfie and captioned it,

“the one photo we got together”

Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/simonebiles)

Besides this, in the carousel, Biles shared adorable pictures of Owens and herself dressed as Hawaiian guests. While the NFL player donned a black floral shirt and a pair of Bermuda shorts, his wife looked stunning in a pink and orange floral dress. They also had white garlands around their neck and a flower tuck behind Biles’ ear, adding the beachy touch.

The couple looked beautiful kissing each other in the first picture and also holding hands in the third frame of the carousel. Nevertheless, the second frame captured Biles posing with her girlies, who were also dressed in floral attires.

Sharing the carousel, she captioned it:

"weddings >>>>"

Simone Biles nominated for the 2024 Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award

Biles at USA Gymnastics Women's National Team Media Days

On February 26, Simone Biles made headlines when she was nominated for the 2024 Laureus World Comeback of the Year award. She was one of the six reputed athletes who got nominated for the mentioned honor.

Besides the four-time Olympic gymnast, the other nominees on the list were Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Sebastien Haller, Siya Kolisi, Jamal Murray, and Marketa Vondrousova.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Laureus recognized Simone Biles for her tremendous achievements in her comeback year in 2023. From winning four gold medals in the world championships to becoming the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault, the organization highlighted the gymnast's feats, saying:

"@Simone Biles returned to competition after two years in 2023 and won four gold medals at the World Championships, including a record sixth all-around title.

It added:

"She became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault in competition, won a historic eighth US national title and is nominated for the #Laureus24 World Comeback of the Year Award.

Expand Tweet