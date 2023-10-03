Simone Biles, Shilese Jones, and other United States gymnasts go sightseeing in Antwerp following World Championships qualification

Simone Biles along with other members of the USA women's team set out for a sightseeing expedition in Antwerp, the largest city of Belgium, following the Day 3 action of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Day 3 featured the women's qualification for the finals to be held on Wednesday, October 4. After dominating most of the events, Biles was seen having a good time with her teammates, including Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely, and Kayla DiCello.

The team explored the city and was seen taking pictures alongside the Antwerp City Hall. The USA women's gymnastics team performed exceptionally well in the qualification round, with Biles topping the women's all-around qualification by scoring 58.865. She was followed by Jones with a total score of 56.932.

Biles once again proved her legacy in the women's vault, by landing the Yurchenko double pike, arguably the most difficult aerial maneuver to execute in gymnastics. Along with Biles, Roberson secured her spot to compete in the women's final.

In the Uneven Bars, Jones and Biles scored 14.833 and 14.400 respectively to qualify for the finals. Blakely finished eighth with a score of 14.133 but won't get to compete in the finals as only two gymnasts per nation are permitted in the finals.

Biles even topped the women's beam event, scoring a total of 14.566 and making her way to the finals. She will be joined by Jones who finished sixth after scoring 14.033. The two Americans will also compete in the finals of the women's floor exercise.

"It's almost been 10 years that I've been wearing them" - Simone Biles on the earrings her mother gifted her in Antwerp

Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualification at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Simone Biles first competed in the city of diamonds, Antwerp, in 2013 at the 2013 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

As a 16-year-old back then, Biles achieved an incredible feat by winning two gold medals in the all-around and floor exercises event and a bronze in the balance beam event. Following the success, her mother gifted her diamond earrings which she wears even today.

In an interview prior to the 2023 World Championships, she reminisced about the incident and showed the earrings with great excitement.

"I was scared to wear them because they are so expensive but now its almost been 10 years that I've been wearing them," she said. "I'm excited to shop more diamonds." (via antwerpgymnastics2023.com)