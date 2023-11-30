Simone Biles shows off medals won by American gymnasts at World Championships, Pan American Games and other tournaments in 2023

Simone Biles' career has been nothing short of legendary. After withdrawing from the finals of the all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health, she made her return to elite gymnastics earlier this year.

Biles made her return at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic Competition held at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estate in Illinois in August. She topped the all-around event with a score of 59.100, finishing five points ahead of Leanne Wong.

She qualified for the 2023 U.S. National Championships by securing the top position in the balance beam with a score of 14.800 and in floor exercise with a score of 14.900.

Continuing her winning streak at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Biles won a gold medal in the individual all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise along with a bronze medal in uneven bars.

She displayed her gymnastics prowess at her first international competition after a two-year hiatus at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Antwerp, Belgium in September, where she secured five medals.

The American gymnast took to Instagarm to share a video of all her medals from the 2023 season and wrote:

"WCC Artistic & T&T medals. Worlds. Pan Ams."

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story

The gymnast dominated four events, including the team, individual all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise to win gold medals. Moreover, she also secured a silver medal in the vault event.

She achieved another remarkable feat in Antwerp after landing a successful Yurchenko double pike. She is the only female gymnast to have performed the most difficult aerial maneuver and got it named after her as Biles II.

A look at Simone Biles's Olympic victories

Simone Biles competes in the Women's Floor final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Simone Biles has seven Olympic medals from two Olympics games to her name. She represented the USA at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro alongside Gabby Douglass, Laurie Hernandez, Maddison Kocian, and Aly Raisman.

There, she secured four gold medals including the team, individual all-around, vault, and floor exercise events and even set an American record for most gold medals in women's gymnastics at a single Olympic Games. Moreover, she also secured a bronze medal in the balance beam even after receiving a 0.5-point deduction.

At the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the gymnast secured a silver medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the balance beam event. Biles will compete in her third Olympics at the 2024 Paris Games.