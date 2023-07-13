"Still in & out of gym" - Months after returning to gymnastics, Suni Lee gives small health update about her kidney issue

The 20-year-old American gymnast Suni Lee has returned to the sport after battling some health issues. The ex-Auburn star was suffering from a non-gymnastics-related kidney issue.

Lee began practising following her recovery process a month back. Recently, the gymnast expressed that she feels a bit of nervousness about getting back to competitive gymnastics.

In April, Suni Lee made headlines for announcing her break from gymnastics due to her kidney condition. The Minnesota native’s graph as a gymnast had been quite impressive as she became the 2020 Olympic all-around champion and uneven bars bronze medalist.

Lee was religiously preparing to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, her health condition put her gymnastics training sessions on standby.

Recently, Lee started a Q&A session with the fans on her social media handle. Excited to know more about her, someone asked the gymnast how she felt returning to competitions after taking a health break. The Hmong-American pioneer in sports answered the question by pouring out her true feelings.

"Definitely a lil nerv, past couple of months have been A. Lot still in & out of gym due to my kidneys but soo excited to get back out there!"

It seems that Suni Lee is still under medical assistance. However, with proper care, she has also started training and will slowly show her best self to the world.

Suni Lee took a tough decision while going on a health break

Suni Lee in action [File Photo]

While announcing her break in April, Lee thanked the team of doctors who were taking good care of the gymnast. She also talked about ending her two-year-long journey at Auburn University.

"It's been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love and support," Lee wrote in her post.

She also added, "I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches, and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time."

Suni Lee expressed that following her health condition, she will have to end her journey at Auburn University. However, the decision was not easy to take. She thanked the university for the memories she made in the past years and that she will forever be grateful to the people of Auburn.

Lastly, the gymnast added that she will continue to follow her Olympic 2024 dream. The medical break played a pivotal role in sharpening her vision for the upcoming competition next year.

Presently, Lee keeps surprising her fans by sharing her training videos, indicating that she is back to training.

Poll : 0 votes