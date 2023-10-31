Sunisa Lee reacts to brother bringing book based on her from school

American gymnast Sunisa Lee had an adorable moment with her brother when she found him holding the Sports All Stars book based on her. The 20-year-old proudly flaunted the book that talks about her achievements and her life beyond gymnastics.

Sunisa Lee was two years old when her mother Yeev Thoj met John Lee, a divorcee. They began dating and eventually gave birth to three baby boys, Evionn, Lucky, and Noah.

Today, the Hmong-American gymnast shares a family of six siblings, including John Lee’s children Jonah and Shyenne from his previous marriage.

Although Yeev and John never married each other, Sunisa Lee shares a great father-daughter bond with her mother’s partner and has always appreciated the support that she has received from her family in all her endeavors.

Recently, the 2020 Olympic all-around gold medalist shared an adorable moment that she experienced with her little brother Noah on Instagram. She shared that as soon as the little one returned from his school, he brought the gymnast her 2022 released Sports All Stars book.

The gymnast's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

She shared a picture of the moment, in which her brother was seen holding Lee’s book. Adding the image, the gymnast expressed:

“My heart”

She then mentioned that her brother got the book from his school:

“Came home from school w this book,” Suni Lee wrote.

Sunisa Lee’s family made sacrifices to provide her with elite gymnastics training

Lee with her family (Image via MRP News)

Elite-level gymnastics training is quite a costly affair, including traveling, diets, and leotards. Of course, managing expenses for Sunisa Lee along with looking after five other children in the house, was a hectic task for the gymnast’s parents.

Lee’s mother, a health care worker, and her father, a service engineer at Cummins opened up in an interview with MRP News in 2017, saying that they had to juggle between several things to raise money for Lee’s gymnastics career.

They revealed that looking at Lee’s potential, her coaches waived her gym fees and training camps. The gymnast’s family also receives help from their extended families.

Her parents shared that they also hold a fundraiser at a local bar or nightclub, once a year. In this, they sell a certain number of tables for the night. At times, Sunisa Lee makes an appearance in the audience to sing and sign autographs.

On other days, they organize a "pho day" at their house, where they ask for donations in exchange for a bowl of noodles soup.

Lee acknowledged her parents’ sacrifices and told in the interview:

"It feels good for them to be supporting me because I love gymnastics so much," Lee said.