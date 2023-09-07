Team USA at FIG Parkour Sofia World Cup 2023: Schedule, dates, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Parkour athletes of Team USA are all set to compete at the much-awaited FIG Parkour Sofia World Cup 2023. The upcoming championship will be the last World Cup competition in the FIG Parkour World Cup Series.

At the FIG Parkour Sofia World Cup 2023, Team USA will be seen competing against 10 countries. The championship is a three-day event, scheduled to take place from September 8 to September 10.

This year the championship will see six parkour athletes from Team USA competing at the championship. Dara DePaolo (Woodstock, Ga.), Audrey Johnson (Greenville, S.C.), Luke Mizel (Azusa, Calif.), George Munro (Gilbert, Ariz.), Aiden Rudolph (Boston, Mass.), and Shea Rudolph (Boston, Mass.) will be competing in their respective speed and freestyle categories.

At the previous FIG Parkour World Cup series in May at Montpellier, Audrey Johnson made her debut, winning the silver medal in the women’s speed competition. She will be looking to add another winning token to her tally.

On the other hand, Luke Mizel, Shea Rudolph, and his twin brother Aiden Rudolph will aim for their first FIG podium spots. Another Team USA athlete, George Munro will be returning to compete in Sofia for the second time after last year.

Lastly, Dara DePaolo will make her World Cup debut as a Team USA athlete in the championship.

FIG Parkour Sofia World Cup 2023 timetable

The first day of FIG Parkour Sofia World Cup 2023 will kick off on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET. It will be for women’s speed and men’s freestyle qualifications. Day 2, which begins at 5:30 a.m. ET is scheduled for qualification, semifinal, and final rounds. Day 3 will conduct the final events at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Take a look at the timetable released for the three-day event by the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique.

Day 1: Friday 08 September 2023

13:30 - 14:00 Qualification Speed Women

14:30 - 16:30 Qualification Freestyle Men Group 1

17:00 - 19:00 Qualification Freestyle Men Group 2

Day 2: Saturday 09 September 2023

12:30 - 13:30 Qualification Freestyle Women

14:00 - 15:00 Qualification Speed Men

17:15 - 17:30 Semi-Final Speed Women

17:45 - 18:15 Final Freestyle Men

18:30 - 18:45 Final Speed Woman

18:45 - 19:00 Award Ceremony

Day 3: Sunday 10 September 2023

15:15 - 15:30 Semi-Final Speed Men

15:45 - 16:15 Final Freestyle Women

16:30 - 16:45 Final Speed Men

16:45 - 17:00 Award Ceremony

*Note that the timings in the list are provided as in GMT+3

Where to watch FIG Parkour Sofia World Cup 2023

Parkour fans can watch FIG Parkour Sofia World Cup 2023 on FIG's broadcast television partners for the event, and also on the FIG YouTube channel.