"That's my husband" - Simone Biles hypes up Jonathan Owens during NFL clash between Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions

American gymnast Simone Biles hyped up her husband Jonathan Owens' performance at the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions match. The Packers safety brilliantly defended his team, scoring his first touchdown in the game.

Although Biles was not present at the stadium to attend Owens’ latest match against the Lions, she was cheering for him from her home. During Q3 of the match, Owens showed his best run. He caught the ball from his teammate and ran to score his first touchdown. At that moment, the Packers led the game with 14 points, while the Lions had scored 6.

Elated by the NFL player’s performance, Simone Biles shared the video of Owens’ first touchdown on her social media. On her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, she wrote:

"THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO!"

Biles also shared the same video on her Instagram story, captioning it:

"LFG Husband. I’m so proud of you. My Heart."

She also added:

“First career touchdown so thankful”

Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Jonathan Owens married Simone Biles in May 2023. In the same year, he transferred to the Green Bay Packers. He was previously a Houston Texans player for four years. However, he considered transferring to the Packers as a way to advance his NFL career. Consequently, he is in a long-distance relationship with his wife Simone Biles. The gymnast tries to physically attend Owens’ matches whenever her busy gymnastics schedule allows.

Simone Biles surprised by her own NFL knowledge

Biles and Owens at the Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers game

Simone Biles passionately supports her husband Jonathan Owens through all his NFL matches. However, she was not great at understanding the game, until she began watching the sport for her husband.

Earlier this month, Jonathan Owens’ team the Green Bay Packers played against the Los Angeles Rams. Although the legendary gymnast was not present at the game, she supported her husband while she was in Houston.

Moreover, Biles expressed her reaction to the Packers' gameplay on X (formerly known as Twitter) throughout the match. At one point, she indicated that she was "starting to understand football." Her first post read:

“Not me starting to understand football”

The following two posts from the gymnast read:

"Who am I !!"

"GO PACK GO,"

The final score of the Packers vs Rams game read 20 - 3 in favor of the Packers. It was the Packers’ third win in eight matches in the 2023 NFL season.