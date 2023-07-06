“There is one more dream that I’ve always had” - Trinity Thomas reveals ultimate goal with her eyes set on Paris Olympics

NCAA legend Trinity Thomas is eyeing further glory as she has set her sights on the ultimate sporting event as her next milestone. The 22-year-old is not done with gymnastics just yet as she makes Paris 2024 Olympics her immediate goal.

While Thomas does not have prior Olympic experience, her track record is as impressive as can be. The Pennsylvania gymnast has been a four-time member of the national gymnastics team.

She was also a member of the 2018 Pan-American Gymnastics Championships gold medal-winning team. During the event, Thomas also bagged a silver medal in the individual all-around and the uneven bars categories.

Trinity Thomas also boasts of being the 2022 NCAA all-around champion, 34-time NCAA All-American, and the NCAA Career 10.0 co-leader (28).

After a trip to Los Angeles, where she had gone to attend the Collegiate Women's Sports Awards, Thomas announced her upcoming plans. She also described how the big news had her heart racing.

“There is one more dream that I’ve always had and it’s been cut short a couple of times," Thomas said. "I’m glad that I get the opportunity to come back to elite gymnastics with my eyes set on Paris 2024. My heart is actually beating really fast because I’ve been dodging people’s questions for a while. So, to be able to talk about it finally is super special!”

Trinity Thomas believes she has enough left in her for Paris 2024

Trinity Thomas

Trinity Thomas recently announced that she will be pursuing a second Master's degree at the University of Florida. This also gives her a chance to keep her Olympic dreams alive by focusing on the elite level of her sport.

While talking to Inside Gymnastics magazine, the acclaimed gymnast claimed that she had enough left in the tank to give her dream one more go.

“It’s one more year. This is something I still love, something that I still want to do,” Thomas added. “I still have fuel in the tank and we’re going to find out how much, but I’m so excited and just can’t wait to continue my journey.”

Trinity Thomas' last elite competition came in 2019, where she also participated in college-level gymnastics. In the same year, she made the selection camp for the World Championships after placing ninth all-around at the US National Championships.

Her best-ever result came in the form of a fourth-place finish at the 2017 US National Championships. Taking all this into consideration, it will be interesting to see what gravity-defying moves Thomas comes up with in her bid to become an Olympic champion.

