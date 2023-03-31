"This is so cute" - Sunisa Lee, fans laud Simone Biles' latest photo dump on IG

Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee are considered to be the top-most gymnasts of this era. Although Biles made her name as the most decorated gymnast of all time, Lee is not far behind in taking the title home. Despite being competitors in the gymnastics ring, they both have immense respect for each other.

Biles recently shared a post on her Instagram. Not just fans, but Lee too commented on the post. She wrote:

"this is so cute"

Screengrab of Biles' Instagram comment section

Fans react to Simone Biles' photo dump on Instagram

The seven-time Olympic medalist enjoys a breathtaking following on social media. Whenever she posts something, fans react quickly. She wrote in her caption:

"life on film lately"

A number of fans commented on Simone Biles' post. Some of them congratulated her, some of them commented on her and Jonathan Owens' upcoming wedding. Here is a set of comments from her post:

"Best wishes Simone"

"Love these!!!"

"I can't wait to see your beautiful weddings"

"You look so grown up here, its' a beautiful pic!"

Screengrab of Biles' Instagram comment section

Fans loved the photo dump and commented on several appreciative remarks. A few fans asked who was the winner of the PING-PONG game:

"Love it"

"So happy for you. You both look radiant"

"Two incredibly beautiful humans"

"I have my first gymnastics comp today thinking of you!!!!!!"

"WHO IS THE WINNER........"

Screengrab of Biles' Instagram comment section

Simone Biles fans even asked for the camera used for clicking pictures. Some fans challenged her to a rematch too. Here is another set of comments from her post:

"I will be back for the rematch and beer pong NO making up rules along the way"

"NEED THIS CAMERA"

"this is adorable"

"living for the film vibes"

Screengrab of Biles' Instagram comment section

This is the last set of comments from Simone Biles' post. Fans just loved the images and were happy to see Biles and her group:

"OMGeeee I love seeing all these happy pics & peeps"

"I remember that night at atomic bottle in the bathroom, lol we had fun girl lol"

"Pretty!!"

"@simone I can most definitely beat @Jjowens in ping-pong for sure lol"

Screengrab of Biles' Instagram comment section

Sunisa Lee's life and career

Born on March 9, 2003, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Lee is an American artistic gymnast, often known for winning three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sunisa Lee made her World Championships debut in Stuttgart. In group practice, she and her squad took home the gold. She also took home silver and bronze in the floor exercise and uneven bars, respectively.

In the all-around discipline at the 2020 Olympics, the 20-year-old took first place. Additionally, she took home a bronze medal on uneven bars and helped Team USA take silver in the team competition.

Lee has already won three Olympic golds. Although she has only participated in one Olympic event, the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, it is a given that she will compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Poll : 0 votes