“This is so scary & makes me angry” - Aly Raisman reacts to Alabama Supreme Courts rule on recognizing embryos as children

Retired gymnast Aly Raisman recently reacted to the Alabama Supreme Court’s new rule of recognizing frozen embryos as children. The state ruling makes it so that anyone can be charged for jeopardizing an embryo.

On February 21, the Alabama Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision on frozen embryos made headlines, especially in the fertility clinics of the state. Many doctors and legal experts warned that the new law could negatively affect fertility treatments in Alabama. The decision came after the court received cases of three couples whose embryos were accidentally lost.

The new rule is currently receiving overwhelming reactions from people all across the country. Former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman also shared the news on her Instagram handle and expressed her shock. Raisman shared an article published by The Washington Post on the ongoing issue on her Instagram story and wrote:

“This is so scary & makes me so angry.”

Aly Raisman's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/alyraisman)

Aly Raisman opened up about her mental health wellness

Aly Raisman at Unstereotype Alliance Global Member Summit 2022 - Day 2

Aly Raisman continues to promote self-love and mental health wellness before and after retirement in 2020.

In 2023, the three-time Olympic gold medalist featured on Maybelline’s "I'm Fine, You?" podcast and discussed normalizing mental health issues and assisting people who needed help.

Raisman opened up about her own mental health journey, saying:

"I think I've learnt a lot about myself, I think one of the biggest realizations I've had is I've kind of let go of this idea that maybe one day I'll feel really happy all the time or one day everything's going to be fine."

The retired gymnast continued:

"I think that has really helped me realize that there are going to be days where I wake up and I'm just going to feel blah or I'm going to feel anxious and I might not know why. And I think taking it day by day and being able to tell myself "Okay, this is just a tough day", one tough day or one tough morning doesn't mean I'm going to feel like this forever."