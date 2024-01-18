When did Simone Biles start gymnastics? Everything to know about the American's illustrious journey in the sport

Simone Biles' gymnastics journey started at the age of six during a day-care field trip.

Nellie and Ronald Biles adopted Simone Biles after spending three years in foster care. The American gymnast visited a gymnasium at the age of six when she discovered her love for the sport. Biles soon registered for an optional training program at Bannon's Gymnastics, as recommended by the instructors.

At the age of eight, she began training under coach Annie Boorman. Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time. She has earned seven Olympic medals, including four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals across two editions. Biles has also earned 30 World Championships medals so far in her career.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Biles made her Olympic debut as a 19-year-old. She secured five medals, four of which were gold. She topped the three individual events - all-around, vault, and floor exercise. The ace gymnasts also contributed to the American squad's victory alongside Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, and Madison Kocian.

Further, Simone Biles earned a bronze medal in the balance beam event. Three years later at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Biles took home a silver medal along with the squad and a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

The legendary gymnast withdrew from competing in further events after experiencing twisties, putting her mental health first.

"They just ran with that" Simone Biles recollects being called a quitter after stepping back from Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles of Team United States looks on as she competes on Beam during the Women's Apparatus Finals at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Simone Biles recently recalled coming under criticism after withdrawing from competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The U.S. squad was placed behind ROC after finishing second. While a few fans supported her decision, Biles received an enormous backlash for possibly impacting the nation's medal count after pulling out from the most esteemed sports event.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, she reflected on the criticism while isolating herself from the title of mental health advocate.

"Of course, you have all the a***oles that are like 'You’re a quitter,'" Biles said. "And they just ran with that"

"Tried to put me on this pedestal as a mental health advocate," she added. "I was not okay with that. If I can be a lending hand and help people, then I’ll be open, honest, and vulnerable, but you cannot stick me in front of a crowd and say Do everything she’s doing.'"