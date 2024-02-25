Who is CaMarah Williams? Know more about the 16-year-old gymnast who was backed by Simone Biles ahead of her elite debut at Winter Cup 2024

CaMarah Williams recently made her elite debut at the Winter Cup 2024, where she scored an overall 51.000 to finish 18th in the women’s all-around.

Williams secured scores of 13.850 on vault, 10.800 on uneven bars, 13.600 on balance beam, and 12.750 on floor exercise. The Winter Cup 2024 saw the Pan American Games 2023 all-around champion Kayla DiCello claiming the all-around title, gathering 56.850 points.

However, ahead of Williams’ elite debut, the most decorated gymnast in the history of the World Championships, Simone Biles, was seen cheering for the 16-year-old.

On X (formerly Twitter), Biles reposted a floor exercise training video of Williams with a raising hand emoji to show her excitement for the youngster's first elite appearance.

“🙋🏾‍♀️”

Expand Tweet

Let’s dive into knowing more about Williams who is one of the gymnasts to watch out for in the coming days.

CaMarah Williams’ hometown and family

CaMarah Williams was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on December 26, 2007, to parents DesJuan Williams and Cherie Williams. She was raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She has two siblings, namely Desi and DaLiyah Williams.

When did she take up the sport?

CaMarah Williams took up the sport at the age of six. She was inspired by observing the cheerleaders at a football game and started doing flips alongside them.

What is her most favorite event in gymnastics?

Williams’ most favorite event is the Beam.

Other achievements of Williams

Williams came in fourth at the Nastia Liukin Cup in 2022, where she was competing in the junior category, collecting 38.250 points in the all-around. She earned 9.525 on vault, 9.475 on uneven bars, 9.500 on balance beam, and 9.750 on floor exercise.

USA Gymnastics shared a video of Williams competing in floor exercise where she finished first at the Nastia Liukin Cup 2022 on their YouTube channel.

Additionally, CaMarah clinched the top position in the junior C - all-around event at the 2023 Women's Development Program National Championships in Oklahoma City. She gathered a total of 38.950 points, with 9.825 on vault, 9.550 on uneven bars, 9.750 on the balance beam, and 9.825 on floor exercise.

What are some of CaMarah Williams’ goals?

Williams aims to represent the USA at the Summer Olympics, attend the University of Florida, and compete for the Florida Gators women's gymnastics team.

Some of CaMarah Williams’ interests beyond the gymnastics arena

Her hobbies include sleeping, dancing, eating, and shopping. Williams prefers to listen to rap music. Her favorite movie is Friday, while she loves Stranger Things, her favorite TV show.