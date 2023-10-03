World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Top 12 teams who will compete for gold in the finals ft. USA and China

Following the women's qualification rounds on Day 2 and Day 3, 12 teams, including USA and China, have qualified for the finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

USA topped the women's qualification round with a score of 171.395, leaving behind Great Britain's women's team, who scored 166.130. At the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, team USA emerged victorious in the women's team final, followed by Great Britain.

The Chinese team finished third in the 2023 qualification, scoring 165.663, followed by Brazil, who scored 164.297. The Canadian team, who secured the third position at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in the women's team final, finished last in the qualification round but managed to secure a spot to compete in the finals.

The Brazilian team, featuring the 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalist, Rebeca Andrade had to settle for the fourth position in the qualification round with a total score of 164.297. The other teams that have made it to the finals include Italy, Netherlands, France, Japan, Australia, Romania, and Korea.

The top 12 teams who will compete in the women's team final, along with the total score, are given below.

USA - 171.395

Great Britain - 166.130

China - 165.663

Brazil - 164.297

Italy - 162.230

Netherlands - 161.197

France - 160.930

Japan - 158.497

Australia - 157.896

Romania - 157.795

Korea - 157.297

Canada - 157.229

The women's team final will be held on October 4, 2023, details of which can be found here.

Team USA's women's gymnasts in the qualification round at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Shilese Jones competes on the balance beam during the women's qualification round at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

The USA women's team performed brilliantly at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, securing the top spot in the qualifying round.

The team, including Simone Biles, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, and Skye Blakely, displayed a power-packed performance, with Biles dominating the four events. The 26-year-old topped the all-around, vault, balance beam, and floor exercise events. Biles also secured her place in the finals for uneven bars.

Biles will be accompanied by Jones to compete in the all-around, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise events. 17-year-old Joscelyn Roberson will join Biles to compete in the vault event.

At the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, the USA women's team secured the title with players including Jones, Wong, Blakely, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles.