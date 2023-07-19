“You are awesome on bars now go get that gold medal”, “Warrior Woman”: Still under medical care, Suni Lee stuns internet with her new bar workout

20-year-old Suni Lee has recently shared her latest bar work out and fans are loving every bit of it. The gymnast who is currently preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics, fought a battle with a “non-gymnastics” kidney issue in May 2023.

After a month’s rest, the gymnast has finally resumed her training while still being under medical surveillance. Nevertheless, learning about the young gymnast getting back on bars has got the internet thrilled.

In May, Suni Lee had announced about taking a break from Olympics training due to her kidney issues. The gymnast confirmed that she was doing well under great medical care. Moreover, she added that she would no longer be a part of Auburn gymnastics, as she desired to concentrate on next year’s championship after recovering.

Comments on Suni Lee's video

Recently, Suni Lee shared a video of her training on her Instagram. Looking at her dedication and ease in training, the internet was highly impressed. Fans immediately jumped to the comments section to express their love for the gymnast.

Thrilled to see her command in the bars, fans expressed their confidence in Suni Lee winning the gold medal in the Olympics,

"You are awesome on bars now go get that gold medal"

"Omg…that is perfection on any level…I’m sorry! GOLD!!!"

"Go Sunisa! There are a lot of competitors out there but know that you are the Very Best"

A user commented that Lee was always ruling the gymnastics world,

"AS LL would say, "DON'T CALL IT A COME BACK! She been here for YEARS!"

Many users analyzed her bar workout in the video,

"ok the toe on 1/1 >>>>>>giant 1/1 😍😍 Mustafina vibes"

"You’re getting better. You need to stick that landing… and also pinch a penny during the handstand. @kaila.mcwilliams will agree. 😂😂😂. I love you and miss you!"

A user sent their love from Hawaii for Lee,

"Warrior woman! @sunisalee We love you here in Hawaii. And the same path to you took to Tokyo, is the same path you take to Paris! Because you’re destined to be there and succeed with team 🇺🇸 USA."

Some fans could not agree with her mind-blowing swing while changing bars,

"And swinging with ease and grace. Let’s go @sunisalee 🇺🇸"

"That Swing🔥🔥🔥🔥"

A look at Suni Lee’s latest gymnastics video

In the video that impressed Suni Lee’s fans, the gymnast is seen performing a handstand on a huge bar. She holds the pose on it for some time and then begins to do rounds on the bar. After swinging in three rounds on the bar, the gymnast flew up in the air.

Within seconds, she got down to hold the bar and then used her body force to swing to a comparatively smaller bar placed in the front. After swinging on the smaller bar for some time, she again jumped back to the bigger one and performed the previous routine on it again. Upon completing it, she landed on the mat and gracefully finished her bar workout.