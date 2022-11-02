Simone Biles has been inactive from competitive gymnastics for a while now. She stunned the world by announcing her shock withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and hasn’t gotten back on the main stage ever since. However, she is active online and has once again taken down a troll.

A Twitter user came for Biles recently and the gymnast was not happy. A user with the Twitter handle @hockeyforever68 responded to one of Biles’ tweets asking people not to dress up as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. The Olympian made the tweet last week and it was well-received amongst her fans.

The troll took on Biles over the tweet and replied with a snarky message:

“Too bad you can’t go as Olympic medal winner.”

Obviously, the user wasn’t aware of Biles’ career. The troll made a mistake by calling out the most decorated gymnast of all time for having no medals. While fans were quick to respond to the comment and correct the user, Biles herself stepped in with a strong reply.

The celebrated gymnast asked the user to do research on her and called the account a fake:

“I have 7 Olympic medals, do your research. Also the bots get on my fn nerves. Be real. Say it with your chest. Stop with the fake accounts.”

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Simone Biles has replied to a Twitter users’ comment on her career. The Olympian also made a quick reply to a user who made a tweet claiming that Biles was retired from the sport. The American stated that she was ‘working on her mental health’ and wasn’t retired.

Simone Biles took lessons from Michael Phelps to stack her medals

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history. The American has won seven Olympic medals, including four golds, one silver, and two bronze medals. Despite being inactive for a year due to mental health problems, the 25-year-old remains the leading gymnast in the world.

Biles started her Olympic journey at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won a record four golds and one bronze medal. The Olympian qualified for the finals of the team event, all-around event, vault, floor exercise, and balance beam events. Following the record-breaking performance, the gymnast took to Twitter to post a photo of herself with the medals.

Having showcased all five of her medals, Biles made another tweet stating it was legendary swimmer Michael Phelps who taught her how to stack her medals.

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles michael phelps taught me how to stack my medals michael phelps taught me how to stack my medals

Soon after this, Biles was also featured in a photoshoot for Sports Illustrated magazine along with Phelps and another Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky. The trio made it to the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine's Olympics edition.

While the gymnast’s future at the Olympics remains uncertain, she has hinted that she might make a return at the Paris Olympics. Speaking on a recent episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden, Simone Biles said that she will be at the Paris Olympics.

However, the gymnast didn’t specify whether she would be on the field or in the audience.

