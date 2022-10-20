Simone Biles is urging people not to go out dressed as the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. The Olympian gymnast has come out to slam the costume idea and asked people to get a new costume.

Biles' lash-out at the costume comes after a recent Netflix series based on the American serial killer and sex offender, Jeffrey Dahmer. Many have chosen to dress as the killer for the holiday, after the success of Ryan Murphy's true crime drama Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

According to several reports, Dahmer-related merchandise is in high demand ahead of Halloween. Amid this, Simone Biles has come out to speak out against the idea of dressing up as a notorious criminal. Taking to her Twitter handle, the athlete noted that she isn’t “having” the ‘Dahmer costume.’

Noting her disapproval, she wrote,

"im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. We ain't having it!!!!!!"

The post was met with a mixed response. While many came forward to back the athlete’s statement, a few others slammed her for the same. A conversation broke out under the post, which circled around why it was okay to dress up as a fictional character and not a real-life murderer. The post has so far received over 112k likes and 10k retweets, stating that it might have some effect on the costume ideas’ market.

The series Jeffrey Dahmer and controversy

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was an instant success. Within hours after its debut, the series caught the public's interest. The life and crimes of the serial killer are the focus of the television series, which stars Evan Peters. The series, first announced in March 2021, showcased numerous grisly murders committed by Dahmer through the victims’ eyes.

Dahmer was caught on charges of rape and murder. As per reports, the serial killer raped, murdered, and dismembered at least 17 people between 1978 and 1991. His targets were men and boys from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The events shocked the world as his crimes even included cannibalism and necrophilia. His victims were mostly gay and people of color, which attracted a different theory to the murders as well.

Following the release, the series received mixed reviews. It also sparked controversy as the public criticized the makers for 'desensitizing' viewers and causing distress to the victim's family. One of the victims’ family even came out to state that the show was "retraumatizing" his family. Despite the criticism, the show became Netflix's second-most popular English language series of all time, after only Stranger Things 4.

The show's popularity has also hit the Halloween market. According to Buzzfeed, Dahmer-related merchandise sales hit sellers by surprise. However, it soon took a U-turn as eBay, one of the biggest online marketplaces, banned the sale of Dahmer-inspired costumes. It noted that the costume breached its policy on violence and violent criminals.

The costume, which included an orange jumpsuit with a mask and glasses similar to the actor’s, soon became a scarce product.

While Biles’ appeal to the public seems in the best interest, it’s less likely to work. Notably, one of the most popular costumes from last year’s Halloween was the murderous guard's jumpsuit from the Netflix series, Squid Game. This denoted people’s interest in characters with scary backgrounds.

