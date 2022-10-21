Simone Biles shows off stunning white dress ahead of wedding with NFL star

Simone Biles and her fiancee Jonathan Owens, an NFL safety, are set to get married in just a few months. They haven't confirmed an official date, but they are looking to get married next year, which is right around the corner.

Ahead of all the wedding planning and choices to be made, Biles shared a sneak peek of herself wearing a white dress. It could be her wedding dress or a glimpse at what style she's planning to don for the big day.

She captioned it, "On bride duty." Many bride-to-bes don't want their eventual partners to see their dress before the wedding, so it isn't likely that she would share her final look on social media. It may be just one of the options she tried on.

The dress is covered in mini feathers, making for an absolute frilly dress. It is short and simple otherwise, to make for a sleek and beautiful look. Simone capped it off with stunning white heels.

It might not be her wedding outfit, but it has Simone Biles' fans growing more and more excited for when she does tie the knot.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship

The Olympic gymnast and her now-fiancee began dating two years ago. Biles had shared a post on Instagram announcing their new relationship.

Prior to that, she had dated a fellow gymnast for about three years.

Later, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got engaged. They are both very famous athletes, but they didn't meet by way of their careers. In today's age, relationships often form via the Internet, and that's what happened here.

The two interacted a little on social media, with the Olympian taking charge and liking her future husband's posts before they spoke on the online platform.

She said:

“He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

They're now poised to tie the knot very soon.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' net worths

Given that they are both famous and successful athletes, it is reasonable to assume that they'll have a cumulative net worth that is rather impressive.

Owens is not an NFL superstar, but he does well enough. His net worth is estimated to be about $5 million.

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Simone Biles, on the other hand, is one of the most successful American gymnasts of all time, so she's doing exceptionally well. Her net worth is an astonishing $16 million.

As she continues to compete and earn more endorsements, that number will more than likely continue to go up. She's still in the prime of her career and will most probably add to her medal tally at the next Olympics.

